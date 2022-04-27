GOLD'S GYM NAMES FITNESS SUPERSTAR SIMEON PANDA GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

World-renowned bodybuilder and fitness influencer represents the future of the iconic gym

VENICE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the most iconic name in fitness, has named bodybuilder and fitness mega-influencer Simeon Panda as the new face of the brand. The partnership bridges the famed, Venice-born gym's storied past to the future of the evolving brand.

Panda, who has more than 17 million social media followers worldwide, joins past bodybuilding icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu who have famously chosen Gold's Gym as their muscle-building home. Panda is a longtime regular at The Mecca, the name given to the flagship Venice Gold's Gym for its global status as the center of the bodybuilding world.

"Simeon's authenticity, commitment to fitness and high standards, coupled with his genuine love of Gold's Gym, make him a natural fit for the brand," said Gold's Gym CEO and RSG Group North America President Sebastian Schoepe. "With this partnership, we want to foster a worldwide community through fitness and showcase the evolution and progression of the brand."

Starting in May, Panda and Gold's Gym will unveil a new four-week fitness program, The Mecca Method. Panda will create ongoing motivational and instructional content to lead the next generation of fitness fanatics at Gold's Gym through the challenge.

"Gold's Gym Venice embodies everything I love about bodybuilding. The passion and camaraderie are unlike anything you can experience anywhere else — they are as much in the history that adorns the walls as in each individual that frequents the establishment. I am honored that my passion is recognized, and I am excited to proudly carry the torch for the next generation," said Panda. "My lifelong goal has been to share motivation and positivity within the fitness community, and this partnership with Gold's Gym gives me another platform to inspire others and take them on this journey with me."

Gold's Gym's enduring legacy includes welcoming those new to fitness as well as famed body sculptors. Gold's Gym offers world-class facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, expert personal training and the famous Gold's Gym Challenge, an eight-week, full-body fitness competition that has helped motivate countless members across the globe to transform their bodies and lives. For more information, go to www.goldsgym.com.

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California, has since become the most iconic fitness company in the world — Gold's Gym. Over the last 55 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning six continents. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu worked out at the original Gold's Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand enjoys cult status and universal appeal. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, go to goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

