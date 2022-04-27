Dynamic City Expands its Bay Area Presence Opens the Element by Westin® San Jose Milpitas

PROVO, Utah, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based real-estate investment firm focused on premium-branded hotel investments, announced the completion of construction and opening of the Element by Westin Milpitas San Jose hotel (Element San Jose).

"Construction of the Element San Jose started before COVID-19, the global pandemic. We are grateful we could work through the host of unusual circumstances, complete construction, and open this beautiful hotel," stated Cory Turner, DCC's co-managing partner. "Consistent with the Element brand, this LEEDS Silver hotel was designed and constructed using some of the latest sustainable technologies, is eco-friendly with generous natural lighting, cleaner air, and purified water in every room. This environmentally conscious, healthy lifestyle-focused hotel is ideal for the Silicon Valley traveler," continued Turner.

Located conveniently at the Tasman Drive exit on I-880, the 194 guest suites are a short 10-minute drive from the San Jose airport and downtown San Jose. This ideal location provides easy access to Fortune 500 companies, leading tech companies, and world-class attractions, including California's Great America theme park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Levi's Stadium, and the SAP Center.

"As Silicon Valley companies bring employees back for training, we couldn't be happier to offer a beautiful, new, extended-stay option to house their employees. We are well-positioned to assist in the transition back to the office," concluded Turner.

Opening the Element San Jose follows DCC's Bay Area acquisition of the Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown and the AC by Marriott Fort Lauderdale in Florida earlier this year. This hotel is consistent with the company's strategy of acquiring and developing high-quality hotels in prime markets throughout the United States. The Element San Jose is the ninth premium-brand hotel the company has acquired or opened over the past 14 months.

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

