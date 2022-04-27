CME Group to Launch Canadian Wheat (Platts) Futures on June 13

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch Canadian Wheat (Platts) futures on June 13, pending regulatory review. This contract will offer market participants a new tool to directly manage exposure to the Canadian wheat market.

"Canada is the world's second largest producer of spring wheat and is one of the world's top wheat exporters, making it an increasingly important region for our global clients," said Tim Andriesen, Managing Director of Agricultural Products at CME Group. "Canadian Wheat futures are complementary to our existing suite of wheat products and will allow our clients to more effectively manage their exposure across the entire global wheat trade."

Canadian Wheat futures will be cash-settled and will closely track the shipment of grains from Vancouver, where the bulk of Canadian western red spring wheat is exported today. The Canadian Wheat contract will be based on the Platts CWRS (Canadian Western Red Spring) Wheat for Number 2 CWRS 13.5% protein FOB Vancouver daily price assessment.

Ian Dudden, Global Pricing Director, Agriculture at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said, "We are pleased that CME Group and their customers recognize the important role our independent Canadian Wheat price assessment plays in creating price transparency, which in turn provides opportunities for the provision of risk management tools that bring greater efficiency to the global agriculture markets."

Canadian Wheat futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of CBOT. For more information and for contract specs, please see here.

