CME Group Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

The company reported revenue of $1.3 billion and operating income of $859 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net income was $711 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.95. On an adjusted basis, net income was $766 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.11. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"During this period of extreme geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our continued focus on helping clients manage their risk resulted in strong earnings and revenue growth during the first quarter," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Average daily volume was robust with double-digit increases in equity index, interest rate and options products, as well as significant volume outside the U.S. In addition, we are pleased with the accelerated growth of our SOFR futures and options since the start of the year, including record quarterly volume and open interest. Looking ahead, we will continue to provide the benchmark products, services and data our clients need as they continue to navigate through evolving central bank policies, inflation, supply chain constraints and other economic challenges."

First-quarter 2022 average daily volume (ADV) was 25.9 million contracts, including non-U.S. ADV of 7.3 million contracts, led by 28% growth in Latin America, 22% in Asia and 17% in EMEA.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for first-quarter 2022 totaled $1.1 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.644. Market data revenue totaled $152 million for first-quarter 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had approximately $2.1 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends during the first quarter of $1.5 billion, which included the annual variable dividend for 2021 of $1.2 billion. The company has returned approximately $18 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,045.7

$ 2,834.9 Marketable securities

109.6

115.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

608.9

434.5 Other current assets (includes $4.8 and $4.8 in restricted cash)

503.4

427.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

167,736.7

157,949.6 Total current assets

171,004.3

161,761.8 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

493.9

505.3 Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets—other, net

3,463.2

3,532.0 Goodwill

10,515.8

10,528.0 Other assets (includes $0.5 and $0.5 in restricted cash)

3,265.2

3,277.9 Total Assets

$ 205,917.7

$ 196,780.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 80.8

$ 48.8 Short-term debt

—

749.4 Other current liabilities

641.1

1,650.6 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

167,736.7

157,949.6 Total current liabilities

168,458.6

160,398.4 Long-term debt

3,437.1

2,695.7 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,381.7

5,390.4 Other liabilities

903.5

896.5 Total Liabilities

178,180.9

169,381.0 Total CME Group Shareholders' Equity

27,736.8

27,399.3 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 205,917.7

$ 196,780.3

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended March 31



2022

2021 Revenues







Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,138.1

$ 1,007.0 Market data and information services

151.7

144.2 Other

56.8

102.1 Total Revenues

1,346.6

1,253.3 Expenses







Compensation and benefits

185.2

225.0 Technology

45.9

48.2 Professional fees and outside services

31.8

37.4 Amortization of purchased intangibles

58.4

60.6 Depreciation and amortization

33.5

37.6 Licensing and other fee agreements

80.9

64.7 Other

51.8

54.7 Total Expenses

487.5

528.2 Operating Income

859.1

725.1 Non-Operating Income (Expense)







Investment income

73.1

30.9 Interest and other borrowing costs

(42.5)

(41.5) Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

73.3

56.2 Other non-operating income (expense)

(46.7)

(18.4) Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

57.2

27.2 Income before Income Taxes

916.3

752.3 Income tax provision

205.3

177.5 Net Income

711.0

574.8 Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

—

(0.4) Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 711.0

$ 574.4 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 702.0

$ 574.4









Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







Basic

$ 1.96

$ 1.60 Diluted

1.95

1.60 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:







Basic

358,609

358,147 Diluted

359,180

358,817

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022 Trading Days

61

63

64

64

62

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022 Interest rates

10,349

8,581

8,111

9,805

12,484 Equity indexes

6,117

4,926

5,100

5,943

7,950 Foreign exchange

852

769

776

800

904 Energy

2,363

1,963

2,179

2,252

2,515 Agricultural commodities

1,471

1,631

1,141

1,216

1,474 Metals

675

568

480

475

593 Total

21,827

18,438

17,786

20,490

25,920 Venue



















CME Globex

20,436

17,223

16,652

19,043

24,060 Open outcry

678

646

598

792

1,030 Privately negotiated

713

569

536

656

830 Total

21,827

18,438

17,786

20,490

25,920

Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1) CME Group RPC

Product Line

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022 Interest rates

$ 0.475

$ 0.491

$ 0.483

$ 0.487

$ 0.484 Equity indexes

0.532

0.555

0.555

0.526

0.526 Foreign exchange

0.779

0.805

0.803

0.779

0.800 Energy

1.097

1.140

1.127

1.111

1.124 Agricultural commodities

1.343

1.343

1.319

1.323

1.378 Metals

1.415

1.438

1.463

1.452

1.482 Average RPC

$ 0.658

$ 0.695

$ 0.677

$ 0.650

$ 0.644





















1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.





CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)













Quarter Ended March 31



2022

2021 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 711.0

$ 574.4 Restructuring and severance

3.7

14.8 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

69.8

60.6 Strategic transaction-related costs(2)

1.6

10.2 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

(4.3)

2.4 Unrealized and realized gains on investments

(4.0)

(1.3) Debt costs related to refinancing

7.7

— Realized and unrealized losses on assets

—

0.8 Trading floor enhancements

4.4

— Income tax effect related to above

(15.8)

(20.7) Other income tax items(3)

(7.9)

— Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 766.2

$ 641.2









Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 756.6

$ 641.2









Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 1.96

$ 1.60 Diluted

1.95

1.60









Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 2.11

$ 1.79 Diluted

2.11

1.79









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:







Basic

358,609

358,147 Diluted

359,180

358,817 Preferred shares(4)

4,584

—









1. Includes $11.4 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA, reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries. 2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX integration. 3. Other income tax items include benefits recognized for the settlement of various tax audits. 4. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.

