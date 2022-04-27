BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS NAMES MIKE MITCHELL AS NEW CFO

Mitchell Comes Aboard as Long-time CFO Lou DiSilvestro Retires after 29 Years

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Communications, one of the world's leading multicultural advertising agencies, welcomes Mike Mitchell as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mike joins the Burrell team with more than 30 years of finance and accounting experience, with nearly fifteen years spent as a CFO. Mike most recently served as CFO at IPG with oversight for the FCB West region and a creative boutique, New Honor Society.

Mike Mitchell, CFO, Burrell Communications Group (PRNewswire)

Mike Mitchell Named CFO at Burrell Communications Group. Mike brings nearly 30 years of experience to the team.

"We are impressed with Mike's leadership experience in finance and operations and his demonstrated history of driving growth and profitability for creative organizations," says Fay Ferguson, Co-CEO. "In addition, his high level of expertise in strategic planning, pricing, analysis, and financial modeling set him apart as an asset to the team."

Mike's professional trademarks include relationship building, a highly collaborative work style, and an ability to deeply understand the business and cultural dynamics of the companies and industries he serves. His leadership across both financial and operational divisions, including planning, budgeting, reporting analysis and management oversight, gives him a uniquely balanced perspective and makes him more effective in delivering goals and partnering successfully with management teams.

"I'm thrilled to join the executive team at Burrell. The company has a long history here in Chicago and has been a leader in the diverse marketing space across the U.S.," says Mike Mitchell. "They have consistently delivered strong business results for world class clients under the leadership of co-CEOs and owners, Fay Ferguson and McGhee Williams Osse. I believe Burrell's unique offering is more valuable than ever in today's marketplace."

Mike, a Michigan State University grad, spent a few years in the entertainment industry as the Vice President of Finance with Platinum Entertainment and as Senior Finance Manager at Midway Gaming, Inc. Mike is a huge music lover and enjoys live music as often as he can. He's taking on new life experiences and is now taking drum lessons, living out his passion for music. Mike also became interested in martial arts early in life, receiving a black belt in Tang Soo Do as a child and currently practices Tai Chi.

About Burrell Communications Group Founded in 1971, Burrell Communications Group was established to forge an authentic and respectful relationship with the African American consumer. Upon founder Tom Burrell's retirement in 2004, Fay Ferguson and McGhee Osse became Co-CEOs. Under their leadership the agency has continued to thrive, creating impactful campaigns for blue-chip clients such as Toyota, Comcast/Xfinity, McDonald's, P&G, Coca-Cola and Walmart, among others. For more information, please visit www.burrell.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burrell Communications