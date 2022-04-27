Blood Centers of America Recognizes Abbott with BCA President's Award

WEST WARWICK, R.I., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing exceptional support and partnership, Blood Centers of America (BCA) is recognizing Abbott with the BCA's President's Award at their April Board of Directors' Meeting. This award is given at BCA's discretion from time to time to recognize organizations or individuals that have made outstanding contributions to furthering the mission of BCA's members.

Citing exceptional support and partnership, BCA is recognizing Abbott with the BCA's President's Award

Abbott has demonstrated a level of commitment to supporting BCA's members' efforts that goes beyond a traditional supplier relationship. "Abbott understands that helping to address the challenges blood centers face every day will in turn help them fulfill their mission of making a lasting impact on the communities they serve" noted Bill Block, BCA President and CEO.

BCA and Abbott have partnered to identify innovative solutions to help address the challenges blood centers are facing in recruiting blood donors. There is a need to bring a new perspective to the importance of building a sustainable blood supply in the US as current donors are aging. There has been a 56% decline in donors from age 16-59 in the past ten years. As the young generation is not replenishing the donor pool at the same pace, a new way to deal with this reality is needed.

"BCA and its members are grateful to Abbott for their contributions to optimize our laboratory operations and provide the safest blood products to our patients over many decades, and now for their support to further engage and grow our donor community so that every patient needing a blood transfusion has the hope for healing they deserve," said Harpreet Sandhu, BCA Chair and Executive Director and CEO of Stanford Blood Center.

Abbott is a global healthcare leader with life-changing technologies in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines.

About Blood Centers of America

Blood Centers of America (BCA) represents independent community blood centers and is the largest blood supply network in the U.S. Together, we collect and distribute over 50% of the nation's blood supply. Our well-established network empowers our members to call upon each other for support, helping to supply blood to patients and hospitals when and where it is needed. BCA members are strong, ready and connected which enables us to deliver reliable service with a profound commitment to the communities we serve.

View original content:

SOURCE Blood Centers of America