AIG Announces Widespread Growth in Q1 2022

Results Reflect Growing Demand for High-Quality Live Social Platforms

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group (AIG) today announced phenomenal growth in the first quarter of 2022. This growth spans across products, but is especially pronounced in AIG's live social platform Uplive, demonstrating the growing demand for genuine human connections online. According to industry monitor Sensor Tower, Uplive ranked in the top three live-streaming apps globally by total downloads and revenue in Q1 2022.

Uplive was the most downloaded live streaming app in 18 countries across East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central & South America. Other high-performing AIG apps included CuteU and Lamour, both of which ranked in the top five most downloaded dating apps in Central & South America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Online marketplace Hekka continues to build its platform as it seeks to become the leader in the consumer electronics and fashion industries.

"Our widespread growth in the first quarter of 2022 shows we are meeting our users' needs for accessible digital products that foster authentic human connection," said Andy Tian, Co-founder and CEO of AIG. "This year we will be announcing more exciting new innovations that will continue to demonstrate our leadership in the live social industry."

These exciting results build on AIG's successes in sponsoring Q1 events such as the Uplive and Hekka sponsored event at New York Fashion Week and the 2022 Uplive World Stage Singing competition. At the NYFW event, simulcast live on Uplive, models walked down the runway in a variety of clothing items from Hekka's vast online marketplace. Meanwhile, the World Stage singing competition brought over 5,000 competitors from across the world to showcase their talents in a virtual singing competition on Uplive. Both events inspired and empowered young creators by providing a platform for them to engage with thousands of potential new fans.

"We are a truly global platform with a strategic focus on emerging markets, enabling us to capitalize on high growth potential markets and to empower the creator economy in diverse forms," concluded Tian.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. AIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure.

View original content:

SOURCE Asia Innovations Group