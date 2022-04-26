WAYPOINT RESIDENTIAL RAISES $50 MILLION IN LESS THAN 60 DAYS IN SECOND ROUND OF FUNDING

With Fund II, Waypoint Expands its Access to High-Quality Multifamily Investments

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Residential has announced that its subsidiary's closed-end commingled Fund II has raised over $50 million in equity, representing one-fourth of the targeted raise, within 60 days of its launch. Fund II follows quickly behind the closing of Fund I with $103 million in equity and marked the end of a highly active 2021 for Waypoint that totaled $1.94 billion in investment activity across the U.S.

Waypoint Residential

"The depth of our investment activity amidst continued economic fluctuations is reflective of the strength of our team, as well as our compelling development and funding plan," said Scott Lawlor, CEO of Waypoint and the Waypoint General Partner. "This activity also demonstrates the tremendous potential of ground-up developments in strong growth-markets, especially in Florida and key markets throughout the Sunbelt, such as Phoenix, Dallas and the Carolinas.

Fund II is seeking to raise $200 million in total equity, and will be used to continue to focus on development in the Sunbelt. Waypoint has designed this funding round to appeal to both mid-sized institutional and private investors that have historically had limited opportunities to invest in a diversified pool of high-quality apartments development. Waypoint intends to begin making investments utilizing Fund II equity before the end of April.

About Waypoint Residential

Waypoint Residential is a vertically-integrated and specialized developer, owner and operator of Class A market-rate multifamily communities, focused on high-growth markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States. Waypoint was established in 2011 by Scott Lawlor, Founder and CEO, to acquire, develop and operate multifamily communities that offer value to residents and compelling risk-adjusted returns to its investors. Waypoint is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL with regional offices in Atlanta and Dallas. Since its founding, Waypoint has developed, acquired and operated over 31,000 housing units across more than 130 properties, representing over $5.1 billion of real estate value. Waypoint has managed investments on behalf of a diverse base of more than 2,100 investors, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. The forward-looking statements are based on the Fund's and Waypoint Residential's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to them. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Fund or Waypoint Residential or are within their control. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including (1) changes in political, economic or industry conditions; (2) the impact of increased competition; (3) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including OZ-related; (4) the performance of the Fund's investments; and (5) Waypoint Residential's ability to attract and retain key employees.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks, you should refer to the risks applicable to Fund II as described in the Fund II's Confidential Private Placement Memorandum. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Fund II and Waypoint Residential undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

