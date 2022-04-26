Virgin Australia selects Sabre's Revenue Optimizer to modernize its retailing strategy amid dynamic market conditions

The Australian carrier will use Sabre Revenue Optimizer to support decision-making with real-time data analytics as Australia welcomes back international travelers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that Virgin Australia is migrating to Sabre's Revenue Optimizer solution to enable optimal pricing decisions and drive total revenue optimization to respond dynamically to today's fluid travel environment.

While previously, airline pricing and availability planning has typically relied on historical data, the pandemic has resulted in unprecedented changes to the global travel marketplace, making past patterns much less reliable. Sabre Revenue Optimizer will enable Virgin Australia to take a 360-approach to forecasting, analyzing and optimizing revenue streams by providing real-time visibility into the total revenue of every flight, market and departure date.

Currently, the Brisbane-headquartered carrier is using a number of different systems in its revenue optimization strategy. The airline will be moving to Sabre Revenue Optimizer to drive its technological transformation and break down data silos to enable it to leverage intelligent decision support to recommend availability, customer choice-based demand forecasting and competitive intelligence.

"We're delighted to be advancing our technology with Sabre at this key time for travel industry recovery in Australia and beyond," said Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Emerson. "As we continue to ramp up our operations following the easing of Australian domestic and international travel restrictions, it's more important than ever that we can understand evolving booking behaviours across our network with customer-centric, real-time data analytics that give us the power to make sophisticated decisions, so we are able to seize recovery opportunities."

Virgin Australia is the largest airline by fleet size to use the Virgin brand and has a strong domestic Australian network as well as its own short haul international services to Fiji, with more international services planned across the year. Virgin Australia Group has also expanded its international network through partnerships with leading global airlines, building an enviable international network in the process.

"As soon as borders opened in Australia, our Sabre booking data showed an immediate surge in bookings as people, unable to travel for the past two years, immediately started to make plans. So, we're thrilled to announce this new agreement with Virgin Australia at this important milestone in industry recovery," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Travel Solutions Airline Sales, Sabre. "As a scalable Cloud-native solution, our Revenue Optimizer will help to seamlessly support the future of dynamic pricing for Virgin Australia to capture opportunities as we move ahead with further industry recovery."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Virgin Australia:

Virgin Australia Group is a major Australian airline headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates scheduled domestic and short-haul international flights, charter and cargo services, and the award-winning loyalty program Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group has been a competitor in the Australian aviation landscape for more than 20 years. We're a winning team and we attract the best: challengers, innovators, and seriously fun individuals with big hearts. At Virgin Australia Group, we pride ourselves on recruiting the right people to join our team and help us rise to the challenges ahead. No matter our role – we are united by our ambition to be the most loved airline in Australia, and always go one step further for our customers, colleagues, and our wider community. For more information visit www.virginaustralia.com.

