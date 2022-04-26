Sweetch Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Diabetes Care Leader, Dr. Robert A. Gabbay

Recognized Internationally for his Transformative Work in Diabetes Care, Dr. Gabbay Joins Sweetch, Strengthening its Leadership in Bringing Precision Engagement to Millions of Patients Worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetch , a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the precision engagement platform for chronic conditions, announced today that Robert A. Gabbay M.D., Ph.D. has joined the company as an advisor. Dr. Gabbay brings far-reaching experience implementing innovative models of care for people affected by diabetes and will help Sweetch further its global adoption.

"I am encouraged by many digital health providers incorporating AI into diabetes treatment, but platforms still lack contextual, just-in-time personalization, an absence that prevents them from fully delivering on their promises," said Dr. Gabbay. "People with diabetes need better tools to help them navigate their diabetes every day to improve the quality of their lives. Solving these issues for people with diabetes will undoubtedly lead to better outcomes for people with chronic conditions worldwide."

A diabetes executive passionate about innovative models of chronic care, Dr. Gabbay boasts an extensive peer-reviewed publication record. For over two decades, he has demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of people with diabetes. Dr. Gabbay currently serves as the Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the American Diabetes Association, leading its efforts to drive discovery within the world of diabetes research, care, and prevention along with serving as Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Previously, he held the position of Chief Medical Officer at Joslin Diabetes Center, affiliated with Harvard Medical School and the world's largest diabetes research center, where he oversaw clinical care for over 25,000 patients.

Dr. Gabbay received his medical license from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and fellowship training in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Joslin Diabetes Center. He has since served as an endocrinologist, treating disorders including diabetes, thyroid ailments, pituitary diseases, and various metabolic and nutritional disorders.

"The burdensome diabetes care regimens make people with this condition especially prone to nonadherence. For this reason, and many more, Dr. Gabbay is an exemplary fit for our advisory board," said Yoni Nevo, CEO of Sweetch. "As we accelerate our growth and integration into more health and life science organizations, Dr. Gabbay's deep understanding of such organizations and their patients will be invaluable."

About Sweetch

Sweetch is the developer of hyper-personalized engagement solutions for chronic conditions.

Sweetch is the first behavioral science company to leverage AI and EI (emotional intelligence) enabling pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, payers, and healthcare providers to build continuous relationships and engage with every individual patient with chronic conditions, at scale. Sweetch provides a clinically validated digital therapeutics platform that moves individuals to achieve their health goals with hyper-personalized recommendations in the right time, tone and real-world context every step of the way throughout their health journey. Analyzing every user's personality, behavior and context, Sweetch's proprietary algorithms identify the individual's compliance patterns and continuously adapt recommendations to each user, leading to significantly improved adherence to treatment programs, better health outcomes and improved healthcare economics. Sweetch is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

