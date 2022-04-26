Protect Yourself from Destructive Russian Malware Attacks Amid the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Ukraine has been hit by cyber attacks that have already spilled over to the rest of the world. Cyclonis Limited and its research partners are tracking Russia/Ukraine-related cyber attacks, and have compiled effective ways to help you protect yourself from attacks.

According to the Ukrainian government, these new cyber attacks are on a completely different level. Check Point Research found that during the first three days of the war, cyber attacks against the military and government sector in Ukraine increased by 196%.

Highly Destructive Malware Unleashed on Ukraine Has Spread Globally

The following destructive malware attacks have recently struck Ukraine and are already increasing security risks in other countries:

WhisperGate: Reportedly first appeared as early as January 13, 2022. This malware corrupts the system's master boot record and, like a ransomware infection, encrypts specific files.

HermeticWiper: Reportedly first appeared on December 23, 2021. It erases Windows systems by corrupting their master boot records, preventing the OS from loading. This ransomware-like data wiper reportedly spread following distributed denial-of-service attacks against Ukrainian organizations.

CaddyWiper: Reportedly first detected on March 14, 2022. This malware destroys user data and partition information from connected drives.

To learn more about the ongoing cyber attacks against Ukraine, visit https://www.cyclonis.com/cyber-war-ukraine-russia-flares-up-invasion-continues/.

How to Protect Yourself Against Russian Malware Attacks



Users can follow these guidelines to help to prevent these Russian malware attacks:

