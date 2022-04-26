Institute for Supply Management® Announces 2022 R. Gene Richter Scholarship Winners

Six students from across the United States selected for top supply chain award

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) has selected the 2022 recipients of the R. Gene Richter Scholarship, an award presented annually to the top supply management students from across the United States. Recipients were determined based upon a submitted essay, cumulative grade point average, demonstrated leadership, extracurricular involvement, and overall achievements as an undergraduate professional, including through internships and case competitions.

The 2022 R. Gene Richter Scholars include Caden Hazenstab, Katelyn Cocco, and Maria Karamanos of The Pennsylvania State University, Syed Zaidi of Michigan State University, Abaan Kermani of University of Maryland, and Jenna Murphy of University of Tennessee, Knoxville. This cohort of scholars joins more than 125 students from 25 different universities across the United States who have earned this honor since its inception in 2004.

"We are very proud to introduce the 2022 class of Richter scholars. They are the brightest and best from across the country and we truly believe they will grow to become leaders in supply management," said Nancy Richter, founder of the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program. "Our Richter scholars will add a fresh perspective to the field with their proven leadership, creativity and initiative. I'm confident that the future of supply management is in good hands."

The award recipients will be honored at a dinner on May 23 at ISM World 2022, ISM's annual conference in Orlando, Florida from May 22 - 25. Now in its 18th year, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship provides a monetary award of up to US$10,000 in tuition assistance. Notably, recipients are also given access to an executive mentor and leader in the profession and a former Richter scholar as a junior mentor.

"These students represent the impressive future leaders of the profession," said ISM CEO Thomas Derry. "We know each will contribute greatly to the success of their respective future organizations as they've demonstrated their commitment in their accomplishments thus far."

The R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program was established and named in memory of R. Gene Richter, who was a galvanizing force in the field of procurement. Richter is admired for elevating the profession to world-class stature. He led the supply organizations at Stanley Black & Decker, Hewlett-Packard and International Business Machines (IBM). For information on the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program and the 2022 winners, visit: richterfoundation.org, and ismworld.org/awards.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

About R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation

The R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation is a 501c3 private family foundation devoted to community service. It offers educational opportunities to supply chain and non-traditional undergraduates as well as supporting other community interests. It offers two scholarship programs, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship and the Nancy D. Richter Scholarship. The R. Gene Richter Scholarship identifies the future leaders of supply chain management and fast-track those individuals into the profession through a program of tuition assistance, executive mentoring, junior mentoring and networking. For more information, please visit: www.richterfoundation.org.

