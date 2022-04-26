Informatica and Snowflake Expand Partnership Aimed at Deeper Product Integrations

Joint Customers to Benefit from Enhanced Data Governance Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud Company. The companies plan to deepen integration between the Data Cloud and Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) to help accelerate customers' move to the cloud with extended data management and data governance capabilities.

Informatica Corp. (PRNewsfoto/Informatica Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will provide integrations to Snowflake's native governance features via Informatica's Cloud Data Governance and Catalog service. Key benefits for customers include providing a single "pane of glass" view into data governance, streamlined access controls, and end-to-end lineage across the enterprise.

"Snowflake and Informatica share the same vision of empowering organizations to fully mobilize their data while preserving governance," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of product at Snowflake. "This expanded partnership solidifies our commitment to empower our joint customers as they accelerate bringing their workloads to the cloud."

"We're looking forward to expanding our partnership with Snowflake as we help our joint customers successfully drive business transformation with trusted data that meets governance and compliance benchmarks," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "With our deeper integration with the Snowflake Data Cloud, customers can achieve faster time to value on their cloud data management investments."

Informatica has been recognized as Snowflake's Data Lake Partner of the Year (2020), is part of the Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program and an Elite Partner of Snowflake. Informatica continues to offer enterprises integration to the Snowflake Data Cloud with IDMC. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud is an end-to-end, cloud-native, AI-powered data management platform that is multi-cloud. Last year, the company announced a Cloud Data Warehouse Modernization program with Snowflake enabling some of the largest Informatica PowerCenter deployments in the world to successfully migrate to the Snowflake Data Cloud .

Learn more about the Informatica-Snowflake joint data management offerings at https://www.informatica.com/solutions/explore-ecosystems/snowflake.html

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by CLAIREÒ, our AI engine and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

Media Relations:

priya@informatica.com

Investor Relations:

vhydedunn@informatica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica