GeneIQ Partners with Synchrony Pharmacy to Provide Real-Time Pharmacogenomics Services to Nursing Facilities Nationwide

The partnership aims to improve patient quality of care for long-term stay skilled nursing residents

DALLAS , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneIQ, a molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Dallas, Texas, has partnered with Synchrony Pharmacy of Louisville, Kentucky, in a joint effort to improve wellness for patients in long-term care facilities. The overarching goal of the partnership is to improve the quality of life and care for residents. The groups intend to measure this through changes in quality measures in areas such as percentages of long-stay residents who receive antipsychotic medications, have symptoms of depression, and who receive anti-anxiety or hypnotic medications.

"These particular measures are among many used to calculate the quality of resident care, ultimately influencing the wellness of residents and overall star rating for a nursing home. We believe our partnership can assist nursing homes in improving these quality measures enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)," said Frank Howard, CEO of GeneIQ.

Since joining forces over the past year, the companies have completed integrations that allow Synchrony Pharmacy to utilize GeneIQ's Live Dynamic Clinical Decision Support tools. The tools enable clinicians to interact dynamically with laboratory testing results in real-time and in the context of their practice of medicine. This system dramatically reduces prescribing risks by combining patient genetic results with dozens of other medication risk factors to illuminate more genetically optimal treatment plans for patients. In doing so, GeneIQ and Synchrony Pharmacy aim to ensure that optimal treatments will be selected, which can result in decreased care costs and improved patient quality of life due to decreased potential for adverse drug reactions.

Replacing a cumbersome, static report with GeneIQ's Pharmacogenomic Live Clinical Decision Support tools allows Synchrony's Consultant Pharmacists to make informed recommendations and provide facilities with a real-time, comprehensive polypharmacy interpretation and reporting engine that balances risk and therapeutic success for each patient. GeneIQ believes that evidence-based, gene optimized therapeutic changes are the future, and they are tracking these changes to validate medical necessity and document better patient outcomes. "This is a win-win-win. Better care and outcomes, happy residents and loved ones, and reduced system burden. This is the model of the future, today," said Howard.

Randall Bufford, CEO of Synchrony Health Services, shared, "This partnership aligns with our mission at Synchrony Pharmacy to meet the needs of long-term care residents through specialized clinical operations and an advanced patient-centric approach."

While the partnership between GeneIQ and Synchrony Pharmacy allows the groups to impact around 200 Skilled Nursing Home Facilities immediately, the two companies plan to implement these tactics in as many Skilled Nursing Homes as possible. In addition, the companies hope to assist in improving the quality of resident care measures and overall wellness in skilled nursing facilities nationwide. Learn more about what these measures mean and why they matter. .

About GeneIQ

GeneIQ is a high-volume, molecular diagnostics laboratory specializing in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and real-time, reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The state-of-the-art laboratory based in the Dallas area services over 500 long-term care facilities, physician practices, state and local governments, corporations, and organizations throughout the United States. They have created a highly efficient, automated lab process with a paperless, web-based system that provides a 24–48-hour turnaround time of results after receipt of the specimen. At the core of GeneIQ lies the latest innovations in Pharmacogenomics, the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs, from absorption and metabolism to pharmacologic action and therapeutic effect. In an effort to provide precision medicine and to serve the needs of the pandemic with molecular accuracy, the support and management teams at GeneIQ are passionate about providing the highest level of service to their clients and the overall healthcare industry.

About Synchrony Health Services

Synchrony Health Services houses Pharmacy, Therapy and Lab Service offerings under one brand. Its breadth includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. www.synchronyhs.com

About Synchrony Pharmacy

Synchrony Pharmacy serves over 500 Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, and other healthcare facilities. These facilities serve over 35,000 licensed beds in 14 states. Synchrony Pharmacy meets the unique needs of its residents through specialized clinical operations support services. With multiple distribution centers, is large enough to meet the most demanding requirements, but small enough to offer personal service and attention. Synchrony Pharmacy includes SynchronyRx@HOME, an employer-group solution currently providing services to 15,000 employees and dependents.

