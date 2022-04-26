FMCS Offers No-Cost Card Check Services

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is now offering card check services at no charge in support of its mission to promote the development of sound and stable labor management relationships, and in response to Executive Order 14025 and the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment Report.

A card check is part of the voluntary recognition process. An employer agrees to voluntarily recognize a labor organization as the exclusive representative of employees for purposes of collective bargaining if a majority of employees in an appropriate unit indicate that they would like to be represented by that labor organization.

An agreed-upon neutral third-party determines whether most employees desire representation by the labor organization. As this process typically involves counting cards signed by employees, it is referred to as a card check. FMCS offers these services in person or through a secure online process.

FMCS provides these services when both parties agree on the appropriate bargaining unit and mutually request that FMCS conduct the voluntary card check.

For more information about FMCS card check services, FMCS has published an informational brochure. To request a card check, please visit www.fmcs.gov/services/building-labor-management-relationships/card-check-services/ or reach out to your local FMCS mediator or Executive Manager.

FMCS is a neutral federal agency with more than 75 years of experience working with employers and unions. The agency offers a full range of conflict management, dispute resolution, and training services.

To learn more about FMCS and the Agency's services, please visit www.fmcs.gov.

