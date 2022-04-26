EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED: W HOTELS UNVEILS W DUBAI - MINA SEYAHI

Buzzing W Escape Captures Pulse of the Cosmopolitan City

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of W Dubai - Mina Seyahi. Situated on the highly sought-after Jumeirah Beach coastline, the 31-story hotel boasts striking glass architecture with unobstructed views of the sun-soaked Arabian Gulf and Dubai's iconic landmarks.

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi (PRNewswire)

"Local and international tastemakers with a passion for music and design will experience Dubai's bold spirit through the W lens at W Dubai - Mina Seyahi," said Tolga S Lacin, Area General Manager. "Through the hotel's immersive art, social happenings, thoughtfully curated music, visionary dining concepts and its legendary Whatever/Whenever® service philosophy, guests can expect modern luxury delivered in a completely unique, surprising way."

A Storied Design Journey

Dubai's historical, cultural and social fabric is woven throughout the design of the hotel with surprises waiting to be discovered around every corner. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the artfully designed porte-cochère that leads to a stylish Welcome Desk featuring bold colors and textures inspired by the romanticism of a snake charmer – a nod to the Middle East's history of mystique and its mix of poets, storytellers, and performers who brought the energy of the region to life. Inside, the W Lounge – the brand's take on the hotel lobby – pays homage to famed, Middle Eastern gold souks, with rich, warm hues and gold accents to create a lively, modern-day bazaar. Guests can connect over imaginative cocktails and savory bites infused with local flavors, complemented by live music and nightly DJ sets.

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi features 318 rooms including 27 suites – all sea-facing with a private balcony – where guests can take in Dubai's vibrant sunsets over the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah Island and iconic landmarks such as the Ain Dubai. The chic design blends accents of traditional Middle Eastern elements in a bright, inviting space with thoughtful touches. Vibrantly hued interiors and custom furnishings featuring layers of highly textured fabrics with modern lustre honor the destination and its trade route heritage. Separate living, vanity and sleeping spaces, as well as the brand's signature Mix Bar, are welcomed luxuries.

For the most elevated experience, the Extreme WOW Suite – W's twist on a Presidential Suite – perched on the 30th floor is a 3,000 square-foot contemporary space featuring two bedrooms, a lounge, dining area and a balcony with sweeping views of the city below.

Something for Every Appetite

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi's dining and nightlife options will captivate travellers and locals who gather in search of local and globally inspired flavors, or a tucked-away cocktail lounge. Located on the second floor, Ginger Moon is W Dubai - Mina Seyahi's urban all-day club experience offering innovative lunch, sunset and dinner menus. Airy and light, this seamless indoor-outdoor space opens to an expansive terrace leading to an infinity pool that highlights panoramic views from the Mina Seyahi Bay. The W brand's signature take on the poolside scene – WET Deck – offers guests a fresh space to soak up the sun poolside or under the refreshing shade of a cabana while enjoying cocktails, bites and eclectic music.

Opening June 2022, ATTIKO is a sleek, high-energy rooftop lounge set to become the latest hotspot in the city. An upscale venue boasting enviable views, ATTIKO will be the place to be from sundowners to late-night gatherings with a mix of live music or DJs playing the latest high-octane tracks. ATTIKO will serve imaginative cuisine featuring a curated selection of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes and an extensive menu of international beer, wine and signature handcrafted cocktails.

Set to open in 2023, Malakite beach club and pool will be ideally situated on the private beach, accessible only to residents and hotels guests, offering a two-in-one concept in over 86,000 square feet of space, set around a 50-meter-long pool and private beach. Sun-seekers can expect surprise performances throughout the day and, as the sun sets, the action will move into the nearly 13,000 square-foot indoor arena for a spectacle of talented artists that will redefine the entertainment experience for Dubai residents and travelers alike.

BAR-B Spa Balances Mind and Body

Cocktails, socializing and being pampered are at the heart of the BAR-B spa. Featuring four treatment rooms, a beauty bar and relaxation areas, BAR-B offers stand out facials and full-body therapies. The fitness center – 1REBEL/FIT – will mark the UAE debut of UK-born 1Rebel – the ultimate sports-luxe fitness experience – in 2023 with a 27,000 square-foot, dual-story studio in the hotel.

Connect at W

For intimate gatherings, meetings or larger occasions for up to 120 people, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi will set the scene for reconnecting at energizing events. Three distinct Studio spaces are fully outfitted and have an abundance of natural light. The Studios also feature a pre-function space with an outdoor terrace.

Guests can enjoy the advantages of Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning loyalty program where members enjoy exclusive benefits including complimentary Wi-Fi, member-only rates and contactless experience with the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. Members can achieve Elite status recognition and earn points toward complimentary nights at the more than 7,800 properties around the world and the more than 30,000 premium home rentals with every qualifying stay.

For more information and to book, please visit www.w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com .

For high-resolution images, please click here.

Credit: Marriott International, Inc.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold, 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has redefined hospitality for over two decades, breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With nearly 60 hotels around the globe, the detail-driven design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing, signature Living Rooms create an experience that is often imitated but never matched. Dynamic and invigorating, the brand celebrates each traveler's desire to uncover the destination through a lens that is distinctly W. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.