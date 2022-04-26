4505 MEATS AND TAJÍN® LAUNCH NEW CHILELIMÓN CHICHARRONES

The Newly–Launched, Mexican Cuisine-Inspired Snack Combines 4505's Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicharrones With Tajín's Beloved, Clásico Seasoning For An Unbelievable Taste And Texture, Hitting Store Shelves Nationwide In Time For Cinco De Mayo.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 4505 Meats, the nation's leading premium pork rind brand, announces its exciting new collaboration with Tajín, the renowned Mexican seasoning brand, to debut an incredible new flavor of pork rinds - Chile Limón Chicharrones. The mouthwatering new flavor marries 4505 Meats' premium, light and crispy chicharrones with Tajín Clasico Seasoning. Heavily influenced by traditional Mexican cuisine, the new 4505 Chile Limón Chicharrones are available just in time for Cinco De Mayo nationwide at Costco and on Amazon.

"'Why didn't we think of this sooner?'," says Dagny Morrow, Senior Marketing Manager of 4505 Meats. "That's the question we were asking ourselves when this collaboration first began - the pairing of Tajín and our chicharrones just makes sense. Since its inception, 4505 Meats has drawn significant inspiration from Mexican food culture and we're overjoyed to now partner with a legendary company like Tajín to bring our customers the ultimate chicharron experience."

The new 4505 Meats Chile Limón chicharrones make the perfect low-carb replacement for chips, toppers for tacos and salads, or to pair with your favorite cerveza or michelada recipe. Both 4505 Meats and Tajín promote creativity when it comes to snack time and encourage consumers to combine the new Chile Limón chicharrones with other, fun ingredients like exotic fruits, creamy dips and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with 4505 Meats to release Chile Limón Chicharrones," says Haydee Fernandez Macias, Director of Strategic Alliances of Tajín. "Chicharrones are an iconic element of Mexican cuisine and we're happy to bring Tajín's unique flavor to such a premium snack product for all to enjoy."

The new Chile Limón flavor joins 4505 Meats' other premium chicharron favorites, including Classic Chili & Salt, Jalapeno Cheddar, Smokehouse BBQ, En Fuego, and Sea Salt - all of which are Keto friendly, Paleo friendly and naturally gluten-free.

4505 Meats Chile Limón chicharrones are now available at select Costco warehouses nationwide and on Amazon starting in May. To learn more, visit 4505meats.com.

About 4505 Meats

4505 Meats is the #1 premium chicharrones (pork rinds) brand using chef inspired techniques and the highest quality, responsibly raised pork from small family farms to create an elevated and authentic chicharron experience unlike any other. Founded in 2009, 4505 (pronounced "Four-Five-Oh-Five") was born when chef, butcher and cookbook author, Ryan Farr, began frying up chicharrones in his home kitchen and selling them at farmer markets and bars. Since then, 4505 Meats has elevated the Pork Rind/Chicharron category by using better, all-natural pork and spices with no hormones or antibiotics to make the highest quality chicharrones on the market. 4505 Meats is a whole-animal meat company sourcing pork that is humanely-raised by small family ranchers committed to responsible farming practices and sustainability. All 4505 products are Keto friendly, Paleo friendly, and naturally gluten-free. For more information visit 4505meats.com and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajin.com.

