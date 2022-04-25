Southwestern Asset Management adds Nick Davis as Partner

Established industry professional will oversee the company's operational functions

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Asset Management ("Southwestern" or "SwAM"), a Texas-based farm and farm-related real estate fund manager, announced today that Nick Davis, MBA, has joined the firm as a partner and its vice president of operations. In this role, Davis will manage all logistics associated with running the company and lead a team responsible for carrying out all of SwAM's essential duties.

Bringing more than a decade of financial services industry experience to his new role, Davis will work to ensure that the company's business plan and overall strategic vision is achieved. Partnering directly with Southwestern's executive management and staff, he will create, implement, and oversee the strategies for operational processes, internal infrastructures and other company policies that will continue to drive Southwestern forward as the organization expands.

"Nick and I have known each other since attending college together at Texas Tech," said Cole Gilliam Parks, president and managing member of Southwestern. "The trust and confidence that I have in him would typically take years to build, but Nick and I have already been through that before joining our firm. Pair that with Nick's history of operational success and track record of achieving clear and measurable results, and I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in helping to ensure Southwestern continues to provide innovative farm and agriculture investment opportunities to our investors."

Prior to joining Southwestern, Davis served as vice president for Oakwood Bank, where he oversaw the operations of a $100 million loan portfolio and worked to identify prospects for the organization's loan and deposit business. Davis also previously served as a senior associate for PrimaLend Capital Partners where he managed another sizable loan portfolio, along with Prosperity Bank where he was a senior credit analyst. Throughout his career, Davis has also served as a sales consultant at Invesco, Ltd and Resolute Investment Managers, where he received the "Top Gun" award for the highest overall sales of any two-person team.

Davis holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Additionally, he is FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities licensed. He is also very active in the local community, working with non-profit groups such as Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement.

About Southwestern Asset Management

The Founders of Southwestern Asset management have deep roots in the agriculture industry, coming from at least six generations of farming, livestock production, and agribusiness services. The firm currently manages multiple limited partnerships and real estate investments. SwAM is a Southwestern Group subsidiary.

