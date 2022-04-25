Mux partners with Fastly to bring real-time video performance visibility to customers globally

Partnership recognizes the demand of streamlined multimedia performance and experiences for media platforms

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux, the leading developer video platform, today announced a partnership with global edge cloud network provider, Fastly (FSLY), to improve video observability and performance for the most innovative platforms and publishers.

Mux can now be purchased and implemented together with Fastly, providing customers with support from trained experts of both platforms. Through the collaboration, Mux users can utilize Fastly's enhanced global performance features and modern security offerings to power Mux's low-latency live streaming and video delivery in a fast and secure way, on every device.

"The combination of Fastly and Mux has enabled Paramount to build a global audience for our streaming apps and live events," said Sean McCarthy, Principal Product Manager, Paramount. "Fastly makes sure our video gets to the viewers and Mux helps us understand performance around the world, and on every device. This partnership helps the Fastly team see what we are seeing from Mux to make sure our events and streams run flawlessly. "

Benefits of the Mux and Fastly partnership include:

Real-time visibility into video performance to optimize video streams and improve viewer experience

Easy on-ramp to Fastly's network for developers using Mux

Consolidate CDN logs and performance metrics with AWS Kinesis and Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Experimentation framework to evaluate and isolate player and device performance issues in the product development cycle

Threshold alerts for quicker issue identification and resolution

Viewer-experience data to fine-tune client-side product performance

Real-time event monitoring and support

"We are delighted to partner with Fastly to streamline video performance for our customers," said Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO of Mux. "Video is an increasingly important asset for companies. Fastly and Mux are the perfect pair to provide the real-time data and support needed for a smooth viewer experience."

"I'm thrilled to officially announce our partnership with Mux," said Emily Friedberg, Group Vice President, Global Partnerships at Fastly. "This collaboration makes it easier than ever for developers to deliver better digital experiences to their users by maximizing the benefits of Fastly's modern edge network combined with Mux's superior video capabilities."

Meet executives from Mux and Fastly at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas as part of the week-long event highlighting superior audio and video experiences.

About Mux

Mux is the leading developer video platform that takes the complexity out of building live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers, including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO, rely on Mux to deliver the highest-quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco–based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information, visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

