Medical leverage, a communications company, Named a BBB Torch Award Finalist

CARY, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical leverage was selected as a 2022 Torch Award finalist by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Eastern North Carolina. The Torch Award is an annual awards program that publicly recognizes organizations that have practices in place that elevate their commitment to ethical operations, and honors organizations for their exceptional dedication to integrity and ethical practices.

Founder and president of medical leverage, Dave Oury, says, "I am honored that medical leverage has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau for our shared values of building trust as a business and also our efforts to help contribute to an honorable marketplace. From the beginning, our goal was to be a sought-after solutions provider in the medical communications segment at the highest level, with a goal of delivering a Wow experience to our clients. Our commitment to our core values is the foundation of everything we do, from hiring employees, through all the work we do for our clients, to our operating system. This includes full transparency from our leadership team on financial, strategic, and tactical goals to our entire company."

To learn more about medical leverage, its work, and how they are helping achieve success for their clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com. Further, follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage.

ABOUT – medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

View original content:

SOURCE Medical Leverage