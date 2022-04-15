MYPS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Playstudios, Inc. Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of June 6, 2022

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS).

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants who: (a) purchased, or otherwise acquired securities of Playstudios between June 22, 2021 and March 1, 2022, both dates inclusive, including, but not limited to, those who purchased or acquired Playstudios securities pursuant to the offering of the private investment in public equity; (b) held common stock of Acies as of May 25, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Acies' June 16, 2021 special meeting who exchanged their shares of Acies stock for shares of Playstudios stock pursuant to the merger of Acies and Old Playstudios; and/or (c) purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to Acies' documents issued in connection with the June 2021 merger.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 6, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Playstudios, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Playstudios was having significant problems with its flagship game, Kingdom Boss; (ii) Playstudios would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected; and (iii) Playstudios had not revised its financial projections to account for the problems it had encountered with Kingdom Boss. As a result of defendants' wrongful conduct, Class members paid artificially inflated prices for their Playstudios securities and suffered substantial losses and damages.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law