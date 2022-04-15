CAMP BETTY: HOW FIRST LADY BETTY FORD AND THE BETTY FORD CENTER TRANSFORMED ADDICTION RECOVERY

Book Authored by Founding Director of The Betty Ford Center, John Schwarzlose, to be Released in June 2022 by 4th Dimension Publishing, LLC

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Betty is a historical memoir told by John Schwarzlose, the first and only CEO of The Betty Ford Center, who shared in the groundbreaking to the worldwide credibility of the gold standard in substance use recovery treatment. Camp Betty is a profound reflection on how the world's first Addiction Hospital changed lives for the better. It is to be published by 4th Dimension Publishing in June of 2022.

"Camp Betty" by John Schwarzlose will be released in June 2022, a historical memoir and profound reflection on how First Lady Betty Ford and the world’s first Addiction Hospital, The Betty Ford Center, changed lives for the better. (PRNewswire)

Camp Betty tells the story of how The Betty Ford Center came to be, told with great love and accuracy by the man who stood by Betty Ford in support of her legacy, and implemented her vision with a cast of hundreds of influential people.

The book features fond and grateful memories from Robin Williams, Marlee Matlin, Ali McGraw, Elizabeth Taylor, Mary Tyler Moore, Pat Summerall, Mickey Mantle, and more.

It also features over 50 historical photos from the groundbreaking for The Betty Ford Center through its 25th anniversary, depicting many of the influencers along the way, such as Leonard and Nikki Firestone, Bob and Delores Hope, and Ambassador Walter and Leonore Annenberg, to name a few.

Schwarzlose also details how The Betty Ford Center became the gold standard in recovery treatment, with a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals such as Jim West, MD, medical director at The Betty Ford Center; Joseph Cruse, MD, former president of Eisenhower Medical Center Medical Staff and personal physician to Betty Ford; and other notable medical doctors, psychiatrists, and theological leaders.

Photos and memories reflect Betty Ford's worldwide influence on destigmatizing addiction treatment, with US Presidents, First Ladies, California leaders, and foreign leaders all looking to the Betty Ford Center for standards in care, and perspective and advice on public health support.

The book will be release in hardcover for $44.99 and softcover for $32.99, with expected release date of June 15, 2022. Pre sales are now available at 4dphd.com.

For more information about this news release contact Kristin Witzenburg, president of 4th Dimension Publishing, LLC at kristin@4dphd.com.

