TASK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Taskus, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW YORK , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 11, 2021 to January 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Taskus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Taskus you have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

