Stratos Wealth Enterprises Acquires Minority Equity Stake in Boston-based Wealth Management Firm with $350 Million in AUM

Investment to Strengthen Partnership with Veritas Boston Wealth Management, a Firm Affiliated with Stratos Wealth Advisors Since 2019

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Enterprises, a Stratos Wealth Holdings ("Stratos") company, announced today that it will make a strategic investment in Rockland, Massachusetts-based wealth management firm Veritas Boston Wealth Management. Managing partners Mark Roman and Frank Perfetuo lead the nine-person firm, which oversees about $350 million in assets under management through Stratos Wealth Advisors. The Stratos family of companies collectively oversees $23.3 billion in AUM/AUA as of December 31, 2021.

Lou Camacho, COO of Stratos and President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises, said, "After Mark and his team joined Stratos in 2019, they continue to be trailblazers in the areas of comprehensive financial planning and customized portfolio management for their clients while building trust in the community they serve. Stratos' 25 percent minority stake in Veritas takes our partnership to new heights, and we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Mark and his firm."

Nancy Andrefsky, CFO of Stratos, said, "Mark, Frank and the Veritas Wealth Management team leverage their decades of wealth management experience to meet a wide range of client needs, while coordinating with Stratos for compliance, IT, asset management and M&A support, driving efficacies and delivering value to all stakeholders. We look forward to new opportunities this equity partnership may bring all of us."

Mark Roman has served clients in the Boston area for more than 25 years. He specializes in asset and debt management, retirement and education forecasting, income accumulation and distribution strategies and overall client strategies for individuals, corporate executives and their families. In 2019, he joined Stratos Wealth Advisors as an independent advisor.

On the latest pact with Stratos, Roman said, "Stratos has been a trusted and reliable partner from the beginning and has empowered our firm to embrace our longstanding mission: earning the trust of our clients by meeting their long-term needs, and delivering customized solutions backed by institutional-level offerings at scale and with the efficiency of a firm that puts its clients first. This strategic investment enables us to further build out our practice. We are excited to move forward to the next chapter of milestones and achievements."

"This is an exciting time for Stratos and our network of highly talented advisors, and Mark and his team exemplify the ethos of the independent space that is at the heart of the Stratos mission," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder & CEO of Stratos. "We welcome this opportunity to increase our support for one of the most outstanding firms operating in Boston today."

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

