Seqster Announces The Operating System for Patient Registries and Clinical Studies on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Salesforce customers can now benefit from Real World Data collection and patient engagement for all clinical studies

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster") the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, today announced it has launched SeqsterOS, the Operating System for Patient Registries and clinical studies on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering life science enterprises to seamlessly integrate patient-consented Real World Data, including electronic health records (EHR), genomics, and device data, with a patient engagement layer for their clinical studies.

Integrated directly with Salesforce Health Cloud, SeqsterOS is currently available on AppExchange .

"SeqsterOS app is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for clients by empowering both clinical trials and patients on Salesforce Health Cloud," said Woodson Martin, EVP & GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

SeqsterOS automates real-time Real World Data ("RWD") collection while improving the participant journey. Life science enterprises benefit from improved study participant engagement and retention. Study participants and researchers benefit from longitudinal health information essential for long-term observational studies and effectively conducting health economics & outcomes research (HEOR).

SeqsterOS on Health Cloud offers these additional benefits:

FDA 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance for drug submissions

De-identification and tokenization of data

E-Consent, eCOA

ePRO

"SeqsterOS empowers researchers with high-quality, high-fidelity health data directly from any source that can be readily utilized for analytics, AI, and RWE, accelerating the drug discovery cycle, all while improving the patient journey. By joining Salesforce AppExchange, we introduce our solution at scale for life science enterprise clients for application in clinical studies, whether in the traditional site-based setting or in decentralized trials," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Health Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com .

