MIKEWORLDWIDE'S LONDON OFFICE ANNOUNCES RAFT OF PROMOTIONS AND NEW DIVERSITY LEADERSHIP ROLES

Leading independent public relations firm establishes its UK purpose division and appoints new Deputy MD

MikeWorldWide (MWW), a leading independent and integrated public relations agency, today announces the promotion of three senior team members in the London office, further demonstrating its commitment to purpose.

In the last 12 months, MWW's London office has achieved organic growth alongside the successful acquisition and integration of Chameleon, and the expanded UK team has launched its 'Progressive Communications' strategy.

"Progressive Communications is the standard we've set for ourselves as a team. It prioritizes the continual advancement of PR capabilities and our recognition and support of the diversity of participants within our industry," states Tom Buttle, President & Managing Director, London. "I am incredibly proud we're announcing these promotions so that we can immediately progress on our commitments."

MWW London has created a new Head of UK Purpose role to be filled by SVP Jasmin Athwal in this promotion. She will oversee the UK team's commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality (DE&I) across internal operations and in the firm's client consultancy. Amadi Tagoe is promoted to Vice President to co-lead the DE&I programme, with specific responsibilities for driving best practice across the UK business.

The senior leadership of MWW in the UK will also be enhanced with the promotion of Alizia Walker to Senior Vice President and Deputy Managing Director of the London office. With eight years spent at MWW / Chameleon, she carries a wealth of experience consulting to some of the world's leading tech brands. Walker will work closely with UK MD Tom Buttle to drive the delivery of the UK team's strategy and support growth across Europe.

"I'm proud to be part of an agency that puts diversity and inclusion at the heart of everything it does, from internal practices and culture to client consultancy," said Athwal. "So much so that MWW worked with me to create the new UK Head of Purpose role. With this new focus, there are new clients, relationships and projects already well underway, and we will be introducing lots of new initiatives from our team over the coming months so watch this space!"

"I am excited at the opportunity to increase my participation in the success of MWW and that of our incredible clients. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the team to build relationships based on adding value as we help our clients make their mark on the digital everything world and take them to the next level," added Walker.

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

