Troutman Pepper Boosts its Health Sciences Department with Data Privacy Partner Jonathan Ishee

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Ishee, a health care data privacy attorney with extensive knowledge around the intersection of technology and health care, has joined Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Transactional Department as a partner. He joins the firm from McGuireWoods.

"The addition of Jonathan to our team reinforces our full-service offerings for our health sciences clients," said Rachael M. Bushey, chair of the firm's Health Sciences Department. "As technology continues to transform every aspect of the health care industry, Jonathan's unique perspective with all things digital health is another exceptional resource for our clients and further strengthens our world-class Health Sciences Department. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Ishee regularly advises clients on regulatory issues, data privacy and security, and the use of technology in the transformation of health care delivery and reimbursement. He is particularly experienced with HIPAA, information blocking and other issues surrounding the use of exchange of electronic health information, managed care contracting including value-based reimbursement, CMS and state insurance licensing, digital health, telehealth, the development and use of new models for health care delivery, and fraud and abuse issues. Ishee is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP).

"Jonathan is highly respected in the technology and health care sectors," said Partner John W. Jones Jr., who leads Troutman Pepper's Health Care Transactions and Regulatory practices. "His experience with regulatory, data privacy, and HIPAA matters will greatly benefit clients in the health sciences space, and across the firm."

Ishee will work with the firm's health sciences clients on all aspects of regulatory requirements, licensing, reimbursement, and operational issues related to health care.

"The firm's impressive health sciences team, long-standing and deep client relationships, and collaborative work style make this a great choice for my practice," Ishee said. "I know my clients will benefit from the firm's platform and resources."

Ishee earned both his JD and BSM from Tulane University. He also earned his MPH, and MS in health informatics from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, where he currently serves as an assistant professor of biomedical informatics, and an LLM in health law from the University of Houston Law Center

Troutman Pepper's multidisciplinary Health Sciences Department has more than 150 professionals who serve clients across the health care and life sciences spectrum. Its Privacy, Security, and Data Protection team helps health care providers, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, members of the health care supply chain, and other health sciences clients address their most complex privacy and security needs.

