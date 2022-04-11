Symphony SummitAI Identified as a Rising Star in ISG's Provider Lens™ Evaluation for Enterprise Service Management - Services & Solutions, ESM Software Providers for 2022

ISG's recognition is based on the review and insights of industry experts at ISG and the ISG Research methodology

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI, a leading provider of IT service management tools (ITSM), has been identified as a Rising Star in ISG's Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management – Services & Solutions 2022, ESM Software Providers quadrant.

Companies that receive the Rising Star award have a promising portfolio or the market experience to become a leader, including the required roadmap and adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements. Rising Stars also have excellent management and understanding of the market.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ report analyzes the relevant software vendors/service providers in the global market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology. The ISG Provider Lens™ provides an objective, data-driven assessment of technology and service providers' strengths and weaknesses, as well as their relative positioning in a given market.

"Being Identified as a Rising Star by ISG's Provider Lens™ in the ESM software providers quadrant covering IT service management domain shines a light on how we cater to large customer environments and deliver a unique multitenancy offering with distinctive capabilities to support multi-domain and multi-tier enterprises requirements," said Satyen Vyas, CEO of Symphony SummitAI. "We are defining what enterprise AI in ITSM looks like, and our modern approach to building future-ready systems."

Symphony SummitAI offers a single, centralized, self-service portal for all service requests. IT, HR, admin, facilities, and other functions across an organization can use a single service portal for requestors. Through AI-driven knowledge intelligence, Symphony SummitAI's tools are designed to understand the context of an issue, automatically resolve incidents and service requests. A 24/7 service desk experience supports a conversational interface using natural language through webchat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Jabber.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI's advanced, modular solution unifies service management, asset management, and operations management into a single, easy-to-use platform. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and many more verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering their IT costs using Symphony SummitAI. Symphony SummitAI is SymphonyAI business.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

