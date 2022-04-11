ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE PREFERE RESINS GROUP

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), an operationally focused private equity firm, today announced that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prefere Resins Group ("Prefere" or the "Company") from Silverfleet Capital. Prefere is a pan-European leader of adhesive resins and formulations used in engineered wood and insulation products, industrial applications and other specialty materials. The Company is headquartered in Erkner, Germany and employs over 600 people globally at a number of manufacturing, sales and research and development facilities.

"We are excited to partner with Prefere, a leader in the resins industry," said Michael T. Koike, Partner at One Rock. "We look forward to working closely with the management team to further grow into underpenetrated markets and expand the Company's product portfolio, while maintaining the Company's commitment to delivering high-quality products and superior customer service."

"Prefere is a frontrunner in the conversion to bio-based sustainable resin technologies," added R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We look forward to continuing to drive innovation, advancing on these sustainability initiatives and establishing the Company as a global market leader."

"One Rock's expertise in the chemicals space closely aligns with the Company's strategic focus, capabilities and industry leadership position," said Elmar Boeke, Chief Executive of Prefere. "As we embark on our next chapter, we are excited to collaborate and leverage the firm's strategic and operational expertise as we continue to scale our offerings."

Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the summer of 2022, is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

ABOUT PREFERE RESINS GROUP

Headquartered in Erkner, Germany, Prefere is a leading European manufacturer of phenolic, specialty urea and, melamine resins as well as high quality derivatives of methanol-(C1)-chemistry. The Company employs over 600 people largely based in Europe and North America where it operates a number of high-quality manufacturing and R&D facilities. The Company serves high-growth sub-sectors within construction, insulation, coatings, and various industrial and specialty niches. For more information, visit www.prefere.com.

