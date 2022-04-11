On National Pet Day GoodTrust And Trupanion Partner To Help Protect Our Faithful Friends

GoodTrust launches new online Pet Directive that allows any pet parent to ensure their faithful friends are taken care of.

Trupanion and GoodTrust announce official partnership to help protect pets and pet parents everywhere.

Goal of National Pet Day to raise awareness of animals in shelters; GoodTrust and Trupanion want to ensure no pets are ever forgotten.

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pet Day was founded in 2006 to raise awareness around the myriad animals in shelters awaiting a forever home. This year, GoodTrust and Trupanion encourage all pet parents to take care of their faithful friends with both high-quality medical insurance and by creating a clear pet directive .

The new pet directive from GoodTrust allows pet parents to better organize their pet's records and establish how they wish their faithful friend to be taken care of if they pass away unexpectedly. For example, should the animal be given to a neighbor or a loved one as the pet's guardian? What is their daily routine or health needs? How should the pet itself be raised by someone else? It's not an easy subject for any pet parent, but as with any planning ahead it can provide a priceless peace of mind. The pet directive is also designed to be a helpful utility to keep everything related to your pet in one place that can be easily shared with others.

"We are pet lovers at heart," said Rikard Steiber, GoodTrust CEO and founder. "In fact, many of our team are pet parents, including myself, and while we don't want to think of these difficult subjects on a regular basis, we do want to empower people to take action and ensure their pets live a fulfilling life no matter what happens."

In addition, pet directives inform your chosen pet guardian of any known medical issues, current treatment plans, health history, and which veterinarian they see.

Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for pets, helps loving, responsible pet owners budget and care for their pets.

"We're excited to partner with GoodTrust and recognize the importance of having a pet directive that addresses the continuous well-being of a beloved pet, in any situation," said Randy Valpy, Vice President, Growth Partnerships of Trupanion. "Pet parents choosing to include a pet directive in their overall planning is a win for the pet, the pet owner, and veterinary professionals."

GoodTrust also offers anyone the opportunity to create an entire estate plan from a will (you can also name your pet in your will) to advance health care directive to durable financial power of attorney . And GoodTrust offers innovative and practical ways to preserve and secure someone's digital legacy by helping close accounts , retrieve valuable content like photos and even animate images to bring them to life in new ways.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital-legacy pioneer dedicated to solving the problem of what happens to our online accounts and assets when we die. The GoodTrust platform helps people secure their digital assets, plan their estate, and protect their priceless memories. GoodTrust has been featured in numerous media outlets including CBS News , WIRED , and Fortune .

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with more than 650,000 pets enrolled. Since 2000, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

