Templum Named Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading & Analytics

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), a provider of next-generation cloud-based capital market infrastructure for alternative assets and private securities, announced today that it has won the A-Team Innovation Award for the Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading and Analytics. The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

"As the alternative assets industry grows exponentially, so does the need for alternative data sets in ready-to-use formats to help investors discover opportunities and minimize risk," stated Christopher Pallotta, Founder and CEO of Templum. "We are excited to have one of the most robust alternative data solutions in the industry powered by our marketplaces focused on alternative assets including real estate, collectibles, artwork, media royalties, agriculture, energy and many more. As a leader in the space, we are setting the standard for alternative data solutions for trading and analysis."

The Innovation Awards recognize outstanding performance by the vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry, focusing on Data Management and Trading Technology. The awards are overseen by the A-Team Innovation Awards Advisory Board, which helps to shape the categories and review the nominations alongside A-Team Group editors to select the winners.

Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said, "Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2022. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors who entered their ground-breaking solutions and services and A-Team Group's independent, expert advisory board collaborating with our editorial team to select this year's winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technological innovation that will be game-changing for capital markets participants."

Templum's growing list of awards and accolades includes two recent shortlist nominations in the 2022 Trading TechInsight Awards in two award categories: Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment and Best Alternative Data Consolidator. The industry confirms the final winners via polling conducted through April 11, 2022. Winners are announced in June 2022.

About Templum

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., a trading technology company. Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

About the A-Team Innovation Awards

The awards, now in their second year, celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

View original content:

SOURCE Templum Inc.