Mattress Firm Welcomes Mickey Mericle as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer

HOUSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, announced today that Mickey Mericle has joined the company as chief marketing and experience officer. Mericle is a highly accomplished leader with deep experience in marketing and analytics.

At Mattress Firm, Mericle oversees the planning, development and execution of Mattress Firm's marketing, advertising and customer experience initiatives. She also leads the development and execution of the Mattress Firm brand strategy by creating a brand positioning that strengthens the brand and value proposition, driving brand awareness, improved customer engagement and purchase intent. Additionally, she is responsible for the company's growth strategy and expansion by developing a forward-thinking media strategy.

"Mickey has an impressive track record of leading digital transformations, revitalizing brands, developing high-performing teams and delivering results," said John Eck, Mattress Firm's president and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Mickey to Mattress Firm. Her broad experience and strong functional expertise will help us further elevate our Marketing function. She will also be a valued addition to our executive leadership team."

Mericle joins Mattress Firm from Leslie's, Inc., the nation's largest and most trusted brand in the pool and spa care industry, where she was the Chief Marketing Officer. There, she led the company's digital transformation, launched a new customer loyalty program with double digit year-over-year membership increases, added top-funnel media, and grew media ROI by triple digits. Prior to Leslie's, she held marketing leadership roles at Shutterfly, Adobe, Walmart and Target.

"Mattress Firm's purpose of helping people sleep well so they live well truly resonates with me, because I believe that sleep is the often ignored third piece of a healthy life along with diet and exercise," said Mericle. "I'm thrilled to join this accomplished team to lead go-to-market strategies that reinforce the importance of a good night's sleep, meet customer needs and make their lives better, and also drive growth and long-term value for the company."

Mericle has a Bachelor of Arts from Iowa State University, her Master of Science from the University of Pennsylvania, and her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

