Roundstone Distributes $5.9 Million of Savings Back to Its Captive Participants

Cost containment and wellness measures contribute to a 40% increase in unspent captive premium returned to employers compared to the prior year

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions, reported a $5.9 million pro rata cash distribution to business owners across the nation currently participating in the company's group medical captive. This amount is 40% higher than the prior year's distribution of $4.2 million. The effectiveness of Roundstone's pro-active, data-driven cost containment and wellness solutions contributed to the performance improvement.

(PRNewsfoto/Roundstone Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Roundstone's network of benefits advisors with in-force business were able to deliver a check to their clients, which reinforces their decision to take control and self fund health benefits. With Roundstone, employers only pay for what they use and keep any money left in their claims account and any unspent dollars in the captive pool.

"We're committed to helping both benefits advisors and employers thrive because we do things differently," said Mike Schroeder, President and CEO of Roundstone. "Unlike the fixed cost insurance world, our health plans offer flexibility, built-in cost containment programs, and data transparency. As a result, many of our advisors see higher than average close rates and retention. And we guarantee that employers in our captive will save money in the first 5 years or we will make up the difference."

Hundreds of small to mid-size employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives, saving an average of 20% annually. For more information about how the plans works and how to get started, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com

Interested employers and advisors may also register for the recently announced educational Medical Captive Forum in Cleveland on May 18-19.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-size businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high-quality care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to employers and employees– a win-win all around. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

