InterVision Achieves the AWS Amazon Connect Service Delivery Designation

Technical proficiency and proven customer success lead way for improved omnichannel experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading information technology (IT) strategic service provider, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Amazon Connect Service Delivery designation, recognizing that InterVision is sufficient in helping companies improve customer experience and outcomes through Amazon Connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service.

Achieving the Amazon Connect Service Delivery designation differentiates InterVision as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon Connect. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"InterVision is proud to receive the Amazon Connect Service Delivery designation," said Tony Bailey, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances at InterVision. "Our team is committed to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, all while ensuring customers leverage a competitive edge in their market with differentiated customer experiences."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

With no term commitments, cloud-based infrastructure, and pay-only-for-what-you-use billing, InterVision's Amazon Connect solution delivers a simplified contact center that's fully customized to meet even the most challenging requirements. Plus, InterVision's deep expertise in hardware and cloud-based communications means that migrations happen in weeks, not months.

To prove that Amazon Connect can benefit business efficiency and save substantial costs, InterVision will offer no-cost proof-of-concept sessions to all interested organizations for a limited time. Setting up a cloud-based contact center with Amazon Connect has never been easier.

"We are glad to have a partner in InterVision," shared Don Paalhar, Infrastructure Supervision at Walsworth Publishing. "Their experts aligned closely with our team to understand our goals from the start. Now that we have upgraded our contact center with Amazon Connect, it means we can give our customers the experience they want from us."

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is the leading strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience, coupled with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com .

