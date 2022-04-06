INSIDE THE MINDS OF THE C-SUITE: PREPARING FOR THE MULTICULTURAL MAJORITY

HMC Annual Summit Devotes its April and May Sessions to a Pre-Upfront Track

FAIRFAX, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2022 Upfronts taking place in a few weeks, engaging the multicultural American mainstream and diversifying content has never been more critical. During its 2022 Annual Summit, the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) has gathered the CEOs and CMOs of major holding companies, brands and streaming platforms for a series of Pre-Upfront sessions beginning April 12, providing marketers with the right knowledge base to maximize the Hispanic opportunity. For a complete agenda and to register, visit hmcannualsummit.org. Registration for one session grants access to all sessions and replays.

Tuesday, April 12: Follow the Growth: Engage the U.S. Hispanic Audience to Achieve DEI at Scale

During a time of unprecedented demographic shifts, brands and their agencies are dealing with the complex challenges of finding premium supply, achieving scale, and doing all of that in culturally relevant ways. Moderated by Donna Speciale, president of Advertising Sales & Marketing, TelevisaUnivision, the panel features:

Doug Rozen , CEO, dentsu Media

Kirk McDonald , CEO, GroupM

Dave Penski , CEO, Publicis Media

Ralph Pardo , CEO, Omnicom Media Group

Tuesday, April 26: The New Streaming Economy: The Digital Transformation

In September 2021 alone, Hispanics spent 20 BILLION minutes watching subscription and non-linear Video on Demand content. How are key players in the content acquisition and distribution industries programming to meet the demand of those seeking in-language content? Moderated by Stacie M. de Armas, SVP of Diverse Intelligence & Initiatives, Nielsen, this session featuring leaders of key streaming platforms as they discuss what's next for Latino content and audience:

Isabel Rafferty Zavala , Founder & CEO, Canela Media

René Santaella, EVP, Digital & Streaming Media, Estrella Media, Inc.

Romina Rosado , EVP & GM, Hispanic Streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Rafael Urbina , EVP/GM AVOD Streaming and Digital, TelevisaUnivision

Tuesday, May 3: HMC Marketer of the Year Fireside Chat with Kellogg's

Kellogg's joins the prestigious short list of elite brands that have received the HMC Marketer of the Year Award, which is given to companies that demonstrate a top-down commitment to multicultural marketing with significant spending proportional to the Hispanic opportunity. Julie Bowerman, Chief Marketing & E-Commerce Officer of Kellogg's North America, sits down with Walter Boza, President and General Manager of Captura Group, to discuss how the brand is connecting with Hispanic consumers and the key insights powering their most successful campaigns.

