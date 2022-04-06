Inkling and XLO Global Executives to Address the Digital Revolution in Restaurant Training and Operations at Restaurant Leadership Conference

Senior VP of Customer Success and Former McDonald's Chief Learning Officer Will Lead an Innovation Forum to Explore the Importance of Training and Operational Velocity and the Impact on Restaurant Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, announced today that Rob Lauber , Chief Executive Officer of XLO Global, will be joined by Scott Dunnewind , Inkling's Senior Vice President of Customer Success, to present an Innovation Forum session on The Digital Revolution in Restaurant Training and Operations at the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC). The session will take place at 2pm on April 12th, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

Today's business environment is one of the most volatile and fast-paced in history. Inflation, supply chain issues, talent shortages, and health and regulatory compliance are all driving a momentous rate of change never seen before. Many restaurant brands have struggled to keep up, while the swiftness of digital transformation accelerates and compresses from years to months.

Rob Lauber and Scott Dunnewind will discuss the state of digital transformation in the restaurant industry during their Innovation Forum session at RLC. Lauber has decades of experience in the restaurant industry as Chief Learning Officer of McDonald's, and Vice President, YUM! University at YUM! Brands. Dunnewind works with all of Inkling's restaurant customers to help them implement innovative, digital training programs aligned with restaurant operations.

In this session, they will explore:

The current state of digital automation in restaurants

The Importance of Digital Transformation of the People Experience

How to Increase Training and Operational Velocity with Digital Tools

The impact digital transformation can have on brand and restaurant performance

Inkling will also showcase its digital learning platform at the conference, which will be held April 10-13, 2022. Attended by 1,350 senior executives from the restaurant industry, RLC's agenda includes more than 100 thought leaders who will provide the latest industry, financial and leadership insights.

For more information about the event, visit the Restaurant Leadership Conference.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

