THE HALF STREET CENTRAL FARM MARKET WILL OPEN IN WARD 8 IN FRONT OF THE NATIONALS STADIUM

The market will open on May 7, 2022 presented by Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and JBG SMITH on Half Street SE.

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners ("Jair Lynch"), a leading owner and developer of mixed-use properties and attainable housing in the DC metro area, in partnership with JBG SMITH today announced that a new farmers market will be coming to Half Street SE, the iconic DC ballpark and entertainment destination in Ward 8. The Half Street Central Farm Market will open on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 9 AM and will feature more than 30 produce and food vendors, as well as vendors of specialty and prepared goods. Jair Lynch and JBG SMITH selected Central Farm Markets, a trusted farmers market provider, who has been operating markets for more than 15 years in the DC metro area, to manage this new market in the burgeoning Capitol Riverfront community. This is the fourth location for the operators, with their other locations in Bethesda and Rockville, Md., and Falls Church, Va.

"In a time when our country is still grappling with the impact of the pandemic, we believe it's important to provide more opportunity for small businesses to succeed. Our vision for Half Street is to provide these types of opportunities while also keeping the street active around the clock, not just on game days," said Anthony Startt, Director of Investments for Jair Lynch. "The partnership with Central Farm Markets will help farmers, crafters, and small businesses reach new customers while providing fresh, local, and sustainable food and products to a neighborhood known for its love of food, entertainment, and sports."

"The farmer's market will draw in families and crowds of all ages and will enhance the excitement and experience that Half Street provides on game days and non-game days," said Mai Zhang, Senior Vice President at JBG SMITH. "We couldn't be happier to partner with a best-in-class operator like Central Farm Markets to deliver an amenity that will benefit both our residents and the community as a whole."

Both Jair Lynch and JBG SMITH have thoughtfully developed the mixed-use streetscape experience over the past several years and are committed to seeing that their collective vision comes to fruition. Half Street is home to thousands of residents and is lined with some of the District's most iconic shops, food, entertainment and nightlife destinations. Introducing a farmers market to the community furthers exemplifies the long-term commitment that Jair Lynch and JBG SMITH have had in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.

"We are really looking forward to bringing the best quality produce and food products from the regional farmers and producers, all the way from Pennsylvania to Southern Virginia," said Mitch Berliner, owner and founder of Central Farm Markets. "We are committed to helping our partners, farmers and makers to continue to grow, practice conscious farming techniques, and sustain the health and wellbeing of the community."

Several vendors within the Half Street Farmers Market plan to participate in both the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Half Street Farmers Market Overview:

Every Saturday

May – December

Opening May 7, 2022

9 AM – 1:30 PM

Over 30+ farmers and vendors in the following categories:

Dog friendly

Picnic area

Website

Save The Date

Rendering

Additionally, each week there will be a variety of special events, children's activities, live music.

About Jair Lynch

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners is a leading real estate investment and development firm in the Mid-Atlantic market that specializes in the thoughtful transformation of walkable urban places. Founded in 1998, Jair Lynch has acquired, developed, and operated a portfolio of residential, commercial, and neighborhood assets that contribute to the company's mission of creating extraordinary places. The firm has developed over 5.6 million square feet of real estate projects, currently has $2.9 billion of assets under management and has a controlled pipeline of 3.5 million square feet valued at more than $1.8 billion. Visit www.jairlynch.com to learn more.

About JBG Smith

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's planned new $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.4 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com .

