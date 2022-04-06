Evil Genius Productions Is Developing Cinematic Adventures™ based on Iconic Films; Content will be Available on Roll20, Foundry Virtual Tabletop, and Syrinscape

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evil Genius Productions LLC , announced that the company is making a line of Cinematic Adventures™ to support its modern-day roleplaying game, Everyday Heroes™. Cinematic Adventures™ will range from one-shots to multi-session adventures set within the universe of each specific movie, including new mechanics to support gameplay. The lineup of movies will be announced soon.

"Soon, Evil Genius will give RPG players the chance to roleplay their favorite movies franchises."

"The beauty of a Modern-day roleplaying game is that you get to re-enact the action movies that we love." Said D. Todd Scott, Owner of Evil Genius Productions. "I've often found myself in the movie theater wishing I was in the movie. Soon, we will give players the chance to revisit these iconic scenes and make their own decisions."

Cinematic Adventures™ will retail for $20 per module for these 100+ page books. Cinematic Adventures™ will also be bundled into a Season Pass of Adventure™. These Season Passes will allow customers to purchase an entire year's worth of Cinematic Adventures™ for a discounted price.

Cinematic Adventures™ and Season Pass of Adventure™ will be launched first on the Roll20 virtual tabletop. "Roll20 is the perfect tool to bring these exciting adventures to virtual players worldwide," said Ankit Lal, CEO of Roll20. "We're very excited to be partnering with Evil Genius Productions by providing virtual versions of their adventures through the platform."

The Cinematic Adventures™ and Season Pass of Adventures™ will also be available on the Foundry Virtual Tabletop – the fastest growing VTT having launched just two years ago – after the exclusive Roll20 launch window. "We're excited to add support for Everyday Heroes which revisits and improves upon on the classic d20 Modern experience and look forward to seeing gamers engage with this ruleset using Foundry VTT", said Andrew Clayton, Creator of Foundry Virtual Tabletop.

Evil Genius Productions will also be partnering with Syrinscape to provide SoundPacks to accompany these Cinematic Adventures™. "Every great movie has a great soundtrack to amplify the intensity and emotion of the film," says Benjamin Loomes, CEO of Syrinscape, "We feel the same about great roleplaying sessions."

As previously announced, Evil Genius is creating a modern-day roleplaying game based on the Modern d20 Open Gaming License (OGL) and the 5th Edition Systems Reference Document (SRD). Working with the original designers, the company's goal is to create the spiritual successor to the d20 Modern Roleplaying game released almost 20 years ago.

About Evil Genius Productions

Evil Genius Productions, a black-owned game publisher was founded in 2021 to produce modern-day tabletop roleplaying games. With a team of deeply experienced game designers, Evil Genius is set to create games that are fun and epic in scope. Its first game, Everyday Heroes, is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the modern world. Based on the d20 Modern open gaming license, Everyday Heroes™ is set to ship on the 20th anniversary of its original release. Everyday Heroes will be launched on Kickstarter on May 17th, 2022. More information on Evil Genius Productions can be found online at https://www.evilgeniusgaming.com/.

About Roll20

The Roll20 team is dedicated to enabling gamers to unite across any distance via our easy-to-use gaming tools. This means we strive to lessen the technical burden on the participants, facilitate the formation of new gaming groups, and to make barriers to entry as few as possible when gathering around a table for camaraderie. To accomplish these goals we seek to create a service that is sustainable and will be a resource to the gaming community as long as it is needed. For more information, please visit https://roll20.net/ .

About Syrinscape

Using a powerful audio engine and complex algorithms to produce ever-changing soundscapes and rich encounter-specific music, Syrinscape conjures every aural landscape imaginable, from ethereal forests and stony shorelines to dank, vermin-filled dungeons, to the spooky depths of the Underdark. Designed by accomplished composer and tabletop gamer Benjamin Loomes, along with the developers at the Interaction Consortium, Syrinscape builds on more than 8 years of prototyping and community feedback. Syrinscape is based in Australia. Syrinscape is available for a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, Android Tablets and phones, iPhones and iPads, and the players can be downloaded via Syrinscape for free. For more information, please visit https://syrinscape.com/.

About Foundry Virtual Tabletop

Foundry VTT is a standalone application built for experiencing multiplayer tabletop RPGs using a feature-rich and modern self-hosted. Foundry VTT is licensed software with a one-time purchase that only one player at your table needs to purchase, everyone else can connect directly through a web browser. For more information, please visit https://foundryvtt.com.

