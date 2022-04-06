Blumira Offers Industry's Only Free Cloud SIEM With Integrated Detection and Response for SMBs

Self-service cloud SIEM also includes new paid editions that enable IT teams of all sizes to close security gaps and achieve rapid time to security

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira , a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, today announced the availability of the industry's only free, self-service cloud security information and event management (SIEM) for Microsoft 365 . Blumira also launched three new paid versions: Microsoft 365, Cloud, and Advanced.

Blumira, Automated Threat Detection & Response Made Easy (PRNewsfoto/Blumira) (PRNewswire)

According to Gartner , security and risk management leaders increasingly need SIEM solutions with detection, response, and reporting capabilities. Yet, traditional SIEMs often lack effective detection and response capabilities and are too complex, costly, and time-consuming to set up, especially for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

To address these problems, Blumira's all-in-one cloud SIEM with integrated detection and response enables organizations of all sizes to achieve the fastest time to security in the industry – without the high costs and adoption challenges associated with traditional SIEMs. Blumira's platform can be fully deployed in minutes without any additional infrastructure using Cloud Connectors to achieve log collection, detection and response in one easy-to-use solution.

"The complexity and price of enterprise security have kept solutions out of reach for many organizations that need to improve detection and response as threats escalate and resources remain constrained," said Matt Warner, CTO and co-founder of Blumira. "This is particularly true for SMBs that struggle to defend against user-based attacks like business email compromise or account takeovers while trying to tackle security gaps, blind spots, and the dangers of threats going undetected."

Organizations no longer have to struggle with data volume ingestion limits or hidden charges that hinder security outcomes. With Blumira's Free edition, IT teams gain security monitoring for Microsoft 365 with unlimited users and data. They also get access to easy-to-use detection and response, basic reporting and ongoing, automated detection rule updates. Customers can easily sign up for Blumira's free SIEM without a credit card or sales conversation.

To identify real attack patterns and surface meaningful findings, Blumira's behavior-based detections track malicious activity related to users, email forwarding, password changes, anomalous access attempts, and more. Blumira provides SMBs with the benefit of offloading security management, adding and tuning new detections to reduce noisy alerts, and providing meaningful insights to help teams take quick action to mitigate threats.

"In keeping with our company's mission of making security accessible to a traditionally underserved market – small and mid-sized businesses – we're excited to launch a detection and response solution that prospective customers can try out on their own, in their own time," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. "We've eliminated the barriers to entry that typically keep advanced security out of the hands of organizations with limited resources."

Paid Editions Unlock Greater Support, Visibility and Coverage

All Free users can upgrade in-product to paid editions to unlock access to Blumira's 24/7 security operations (SecOps) team support for urgent priority issues, as well as onboarding and guided response. Upgrade to Advanced for ongoing security consultations with a technical account manager, network attack surface assessment and much more.

Blumira's three paid editions offer:

Microsoft 365 - 30 days of data retention; advanced reports allow for custom, scheduled reports sent out periodically

Cloud - Expanded cloud coverage for Microsoft 365, Duo Security and SentinelOne; and one year of data retention to meet compliance and cybersecurity regulations

Advanced - Full coverage for cloud and on-premises environments, including Windows and firewalls; honeypots to detect lateral movement, active threats and curious insiders in your network; automated response to block threats immediately

"Knowing that I have something I can look at that can correlate everything is a real time-saver. I'm able to sleep at night knowing that all of our logs are centralized," said John Hwee, IT Director of Duraflame. "Blumira's dashboards provide accurate and high-fidelity, actionable alerts."

In addition to all paid editions, Blumira offers a free NFR (not for resale) license for all managed service providers (MSPs) to use its Advanced edition. Blumira's Free edition is also available to MSPs to enable them to secure their SMB client base and make security more accessible to organizations of all sizes. For more information on Blumira's MSP program, please visit www.blumira.com/msp .

Blumira's Free edition is available for unlimited users and data, no additional licenses required. For more information and to sign up free for Blumira's self-service cloud SIEM, visit www.blumira.com/free .

About Blumira

Blumira is a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology. Blumira's mission is to make security accessible to organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Blumira's cloud security platform helps organizations with limited security resources to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop ransomware and data breaches. The all-in-one solution is quick to deploy, easy to implement, and integrates broadly across cloud and on-premises technology to provide coverage for hybrid environments. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Reports.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

blumira@luminapr.com

Lumina Communications for Blumira

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blumira