American Honda Posts Strong March Sales with Slight Improvement in Product Supply

While the award-winning Civic remains in extremely tight supply, stronger availability of hybrid-electric models contributed to the Honda brand posting relatively strong sales of nearly 95,000 units in March. Higher gas prices and increased supply of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid help Honda set new monthly record for electrified vehicles (12,635)

HR-V set an all-time monthly sales record and a 14 th straight monthly mark sustaining momentum for the April reveal of the all-new 2023 HR-V

CR-V posts best month since July 2021 with sales nearing 30,000 (29,943) units on improved supply and CR-V Hybrid's best-ever sales month (6,932)

Accord nears 18,000 March sales on record month (4,857) for Accord Hybrid

Honda will reveal the all-new sporty and versatile 2023 HR-V this month, the first of three new SUVs to be introduced this year. Six 2022 Honda models earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating or better from IIHS, and all fully tested Honda vehicles earn NHTSA's top NCAP crash-test ratings.