Poise Wealth Affiliates with Bleakley Financial Group

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Besonson and his team at Poise Wealth have affiliated with Bleakley Financial Group and will open a new office for the firm in Birmingham, Michigan. The team oversees approximately $400M in client advisory and brokerage assets (as of 12.31.21).

Poise Wealth operates a robust planning-centric wealth management practice specializing in business, estate, and philanthropic planning for affluent families across the country.

Drew Besonson said of the new affiliation, "The decision to affiliate with Bleakley Financial Group was based on the evolving needs of our clients. It was critical for us to align with a group where the focus is on planning with the ability to provide broader access to financial solutions better suited to meet the unique needs of the families and businesses we support. We are confident that the platform Bleakley has established offers us enhanced financial, estate and tax planning capabilities and a broader portfolio of flexible investment solutions. The vision of Bleakley, along with the advisor service model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We are thrilled to partner with Drew and his team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the group for many years to come."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors to execute on their ambitious business goals, while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're excited to partner with Drew and the Poise Wealth team and stand ready to support their future growth."

Advisors associated with Poise Wealth may be either (1) registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group; or (2) solely investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, a registered investment adviser. Bleakley Financial Group and Poise Wealth are separate entities from LPL Financial.

