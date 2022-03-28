Onspring Releases New Version of its Process Automation Software, Equipped with Client-requested Enhancements and Integrations

New Jira bi-directional integration further enhances best-in-class platform for business process automation software solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a no-code process automation software platform, today announced the launch of the newest update to its platform, packed with enhancements for reports, integrations, workflows, dashboards and more. Onspring's newest software version features on-page responsive filtering, Jira integration, scheduled dashboard exports and batch downloads—all of which provides customers greater efficiency and visibility across their business.

Onspring Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Onspring) (PRNewswire)

With new versions of its process automation software released quarterly, Onspring is constantly improving and innovating to provide the greatest benefits to customers. End users now have even greater flexibility when it comes to reporting, made possible by Onspring's new live filtering feature. This allows users to filter data directly in their reports rather than save individual versions of a report with different filters, all without needing support from an admin user.

Onspring's latest version announcement also includes the company's first bi-directional integration with Jira. This new data relationship with Jira not only allows customers to import Jira data into Onspring to monitor project status, but they can also integrate Onspring data into Jira due to new, real-time syncing capabilities. This feature addition will allow customers to have full transparency across the two platforms without the effort of building an integration themselves.

"We're very excited about this release, including one of many bi-directional data connections to come," said Matt Pugh, Executive Vice President–Product for Onspring. "The Onspring team prides itself on using customer feedback to provide meaningful updates to the overall customer experience, and this new version is no different."

Pugh says that ongoing customer interviews play an integral role in understanding where Onspring can continually optimize, which yielded an integration with Jira for Q1 this year. "We continue to push the envelope of what Onspring can offer, and this is just the latest example of how Onspring continues to deliver more features and functionality than any other platform on the market," said Pugh.

Highlights of v22 platform release:

Live, On-the-fly Report Filtering : New, live filter allows for report results to be refined without the need for admins to pre-filter every report option; end users can filter in real time.

Bi-directional Jira Integration: This direct, built-in data connector allows data from Jira to be shared and synced with Onspring in real time.

List Value Creation from Imports/Connectors : Data connectors can now directly add list values found in list field columns during the import process, making integrations smoother and simpler.

Scheduled Dashboard Exports : This feature allows users to schedule and send full dashboard PDF exports to give business users a full picture of data insights.

Batch Attachment Downloads on Content Records : When using this new feature, a single click creates a .zip file with every attachment included, plus information about cloud file links.

Custom Match Fields for Email Integration: Emails sent to the integration email address can now be matched to existing records based on data values.

Onspring ranks as the #1 GRC software in the InfoTech Research Group leader quadrant, maintains 5-star customer reviews on G2 Crowd and Capterra software review sites and has been consecutively recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kansas City. It has also been a Trust Award finalist in Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery in 2021 and 2020. To learn more about Onspring's solutions, including its new ESG solution, please visit Onspring's website.

About Onspring

Onspring is a no-code process automation software that connects data and teams to improve business intelligence, governance, alignment and resilience. When people are empowered to create their own workflows, processes, requirements and reporting, teams are more productive, and business runs better. With over 400,000 users around the globe, Onspring's software helps businesses in every industry track and better manage their workflows.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onspring