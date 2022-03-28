Forrester Announces Keynote Speakers For B2B Summit North America

Harvard University associate professor and author Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, AWS CMO Rachel Thornton will share leadership lessons to help B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders drive growth and innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Sarah Elizabeth Lewis — award-winning Harvard University associate professor, art historian, and author — and Rachel Thornton — chief marketing officer for global cloud services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) — will join B2B Summit North America as keynote speakers. Lewis will speak live at B2B Summit in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 2, about the importance of creativity in leadership development and successfully achieving business goals. Thornton, who will deliver her keynote digitally at this year's event, will tackle leadership and how B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders can best innovate and accelerate change in an evolving business landscape.

Lewis, an associate professor of history of art and architecture and African and African American studies, is the founder of the Vision & Justice Project, based on her core curriculum course at Harvard University. Author of The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery, Lewis's forthcoming publications include Caucasian War: How Race Changed Sight in America, Vision & Justice, and Groundwork.

Thornton owns all aspects of marketing for AWS, including product marketing, field and partner marketing, customer acquisition and customer segment marketing, and global events. For her keynote, Thornton will be joined by Bob Safian, host of the critically acclaimed podcast, "Masters of Scale: Rapid Response."

"To be successful in the years ahead, marketing, sales, and product leaders will need to utilize creativity to spark innovation and drive business expansion," said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. "Throughout their respective careers, Sarah and Rachel have demonstrated how creative thinking can turn seemingly unattainable business goals into achievable ones. We look forward to having Sarah and Rachel share their experiences and insights with us at B2B Summit."

Taking place May 2–4, 2022, in Austin, Texas, and digitally, B2B Summit is the premier event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders, with more than 100 role-based sessions designed to align their growth strategies with the latest marketing research, models, and frameworks to drive revenue growth. In-person attendees can begin participating in specialized pre-event sessions starting Sunday, May 1, and can experience all sponsors, digital experiences, and several special programs, including the Women's Leadership Forum, the exclusive Executive Leadership Exchange program, and several diversity and inclusion sessions. B2B Summit digital experience attendees can access all conference sessions — including keynotes, track sessions, case studies, and sponsors — via the event platform.

As previously announced, six-time Grammy Award-nominated band Black Pumas will also perform at B2B Summit North America.

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's B2B Summit.

View the full agenda and speakers for B2B Summit.

Learn about B2B Summit sponsorship opportunities.

Follow @Forrester and #ForrB2BSummit for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:

Ira Kantor

Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

ikantor@forrester.com

View original content:

SOURCE Forrester