CipherHealth Executives to Present on Staff Wellbeing Best Practices at AONL 2022

Session to outline pillars of effective staff wellbeing, engagement, and recognition strategy

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, a leader in patient engagement technology and communications solutions, today announced that SVP of Clinical Strategy Joy Avery and newly hired VP of Clinical Services Donna Pritchard will jointly lead a session on the importance of purposeful staff engagement to ensure staff wellbeing at the upcoming American Organization for Nursing Leadership annual conference from April 11-14.

The session, scheduled for 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, will explore how, over two years into the pandemic, bedside staff continue to suffer and need supportive intervention to ensure their physical and emotional wellness are preserved. A strong staff wellbeing strategy that recognizes staff contributions and needs is essential. Avery and Pritchard will explain how rounding with purpose, while listening to the voice of the patient and providing an opportunity to recognize a staff member, provides powerful insight into what is most important to patients and is often reflected in their recognition of excellent care.

Finally, they will unpack the importance of a staff engagement strategy that improves job satisfaction, enhances retention, and, perhaps most importantly, improves patient outcomes.

"Staff wellbeing remains an issue of paramount importance to hospitals and health systems everywhere," said Avery. "I'm so excited for the opportunity to speak at AONL 2022 about the successes we've seen when hospitals undertake purposeful staff rounding to protect their most valued resources: their staff."

Pritchard is a new hire at CipherHealth, filling a key VP of Clinical Services role. Based in Tupelo, Mississippi, Pritchard joins CipherHealth with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in clinical settings. She most recently served at North Mississippi Medical Center, where she worked for more than 17 years—including 11 years as Chief Nursing Executive.

The session will take place in the exhibit hall CipherHealth's booth, booth #1425. For more information on AONL 2022, click here.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

