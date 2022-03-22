CHENMED NAMED A SOUTH FLORIDA BUSINESS JOURNAL BEST PLACES TO WORK

MIAMI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading national provider of primary care to underserved, Medicare-eligible seniors, has been named one of the South Florida Business Journal's Best Places to Work. ChenMed employees marked the recognition with a Miami Vice-themed celebration at company headquarters in Miami.

"We are a best place to work because we love on our team members, patients and communities," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and cultural officer at ChenMed "People are drawn to work here because they believe in our mission. And team members stay here because of the benefits and because we foster a culture of inclusion where they feel like they belong."

ChenMed was selected as a Best Places to Work for the programs and benefits offered to its employees, including:

Outstanding health benefits including an option for concierge-style total health care giving team members access to the same high-touch, high-tech, VIP care that ChenMed patients receive.

Quarterly reviews for its medical centers and staff enabling rewards that can be received four times a year. Corporate team members are eligible for yearly bonuses.

ChenMed Cares, an emergency fund that assists employees during times of need.

ChenMed Cheers, a platform that promotes peer-to-peer recognition;

Chenniversaries, which celebrate team members' tenures; and

ChenMed Awards, which celebrate company leaders who are nominated by their own team members.

Access to ChenMed U, an interactive learning experience designed to help leaders and their teams master the company's core model, choose a path, and build their future and career at the company. ChenMed also has educational partnerships with multiple online institutions.

In addition to the South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work award, ChenMed has been named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies; a "Most Loved Workplace" in 2021 by Newsweek; and is certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Bringing concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

