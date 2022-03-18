Future FinTech Subsidiary Launches Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that its subsidiary, Future Fintech Digital Capital Management LLC, an investment management company incorporated in the State of Connecticut, has officially launched its first cryptocurrency hedge fund, FTFT Digital Number One US, LP.

The management team of Future Fintech Digital Capital Management LLC possesses aggregately over 25 years of investment management and trading experience, with roots in commodities trading from top-tier investment banks like J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. The fund manager, Dr. Mark Dai , has over 15 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager specializing in energy futures and options and was previously a Senior Commodities Trader at J.P. Morgan.

Mr. Sean Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Future FinTech Group, said, "The launch of FTFT Digital Number One US, LP is our first step in expanding our business into the cryptocurrency asset management sector. We believe that cryptocurrency assets will play an increasingly important role in the global economy in the future and become an indispensable component in asset allocation. We have seen growing demand for cryptocurrency hedge funds as it offers investors diversification and potentially solid investment returns. FTFT Digital Number One US, LP has been formed under all regulatory requirements and high operational standards, and we look forward to the results of its investment strategy."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), supply chain financing services and cryptocurrency market data services. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology, financial services technology and cryptocurrency investment management. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.com/.

