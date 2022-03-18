Asian Hall of Fame Concert Benefits Ukraine War Refugees

Annual Mother's Day Charity Concert ships relief packages to Ukraine women and children refugees

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame activates its Crisis Relief Fund and hosts a Mother's Day Charity Concert to ship relief packages to Ukraine women and children refugees. Packages will deliver supplies most requested by refugee centers including blankets, socks, diapers, baby wipes, sanitary napkins and dry food. The first concert shipped 28,500 medical supplies during the pandemic.

Asian Hall of Fame's Mother's Day Charity Concert (PRNewswire)

The red carpet event, ten-course lunch and world-class concert featuring keyboardist Ed Roth & Friends begin at 12:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, May 5 at the popular foreign press location, 888 Seafood Restaurant. Confirmed media include Getty Images, Phoenix TV, ETTV, amongst others. The auction features gifts from Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. Lobster noodle, shrimp dim sum and other specialties will be served.

"Asian Hall of Fame's community of inductees, influencers and artists is horrified by the unjust violence against Ukraine and humanity. Our Crisis Relief Fund joins the global humanitarian effort to provide women and children with the most requested items that refugee centers need now," said CEO and President Maki Hsieh.

Keyboardist to nine Grammy Award-winners, Ed Roth leads bands as musical director and has performed, produced and collaborated with icons such as Joe Walsh of The Eagles, pop star Annie Lennox, rock legends Robby Krieger and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. He is joined by bassist Will Birckhead (J. Lo), percussionist Rock Deadrick (Diana Ross), and Maki Mae (Robby Krieger, Ed Roth).

The Mother's Day Charity Concert is part of Season 2022 that advances social justice through cultural events, policy forums, concerts, a mobile game, audiobook and music albums that accelerate Asian representation. VIP tickets are available for purchase at www.asianhalloffame.org/tickets. Artist and executives are available for interviews.

Media credentials may be requested here: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/press-credentials

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established 18 years ago in Seattle and based in Los Angeles, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian violence by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round programs culminate in an Induction Ceremony that has celebrated martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Fundraising awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs and early-career fellows.

For more information, visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley, (626) 600-9148 at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org and Holly Zhang (foreign press) at hollyz@asianhalloffame.org .

(PRNewsfoto/Asian Hall of Fame) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame