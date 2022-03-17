Soba New Jersey Receives Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission

The Joint Commission has recognized Soba New Jersey with its Gold Seal of Approval® accreditation, a high mark from the organization known for being at the forefront of patient safety in health care.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soba New Jersey has received a Gold Seal of Approval® accreditation from The Joint Commission. Known globally for its efforts to improve patient safety in health care, The Joint Commission evaluates health care providers in various subindustries each year. Only a select few will be recognized, and even fewer will be eligible to receive a Gold Seal of Approval®.

To earn its Gold Seal, Soba New Jersey had to thoroughly impress The Joint Commission appraisers during an unannounced onsite review. During the visit, Soba New Jersey's staff, property, and program were all analyzed for industry and safety compliance. Everything from emergency response management to the hygienic standards of the premises was evaluated. Surveyors were also able to complete onsite, candid interviews to get more information about the day-to-day operations of Soba New Jersey.

The Joint Commission sets its appraisal standards through a rigorous process that works closely with third-party health care experts, medical providers, and leading medical scientists. The objective is to create an appraisal system that is both highly informed of the potential issues a health care provider can encounter and is completely unbiased.

Soba New Jersey and its staff are appreciative of The Joint Commission and its efforts to promote health care that meets the utmost expectations and needs of patients. The Gold Seal of Approval® earned by the New Jersey drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation center is well-placed, and the Soba New Jersey team looks forward to living up to it.

For more information about The Joint Commission and its mission, inquiring parties should visit https://www.jointcommission.org/about-us/. Further information about Soba New Jersey can be found on the rehab center's website: https://www.sobanewjersey.com/.

