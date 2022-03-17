Jointly Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding

Jointly is becoming the driving force for cannabis wellness

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly , the cannabis wellness company, announced today that it has completed a $5 million round of seed funding to deliver on its goal of helping people discover the benefits of purposeful cannabis consumption. This first round of outside financing was raised via the sale of convertible promissory notes to private investors. The proceeds from the offering will be invested to scale Jointly's software and technologies that advance cannabis wellness - benefiting consumers, budtenders, and retailers.

Jointlybetter.com (PRNewswire)

Jointly was founded in 2018 by David Kooi and Eric Gutshall. Since launching its consumer app in early 2020, consumers have tracked over 200,000 cannabis experiences and rated tens of thousands of legal cannabis products in pursuit of better well-being and product performance.

"As the legal cannabis industry grows and becomes increasingly complex, cannabis consumers and patients are looking to consume cannabis with intention and confidence. Jointly provides the tools and data people need to discover their ideal experience," said David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly. "If you tried one new legal cannabis product every day starting today, it would take you over 200 years to try them all. How do you choose? Where do you start? How do you incorporate purposeful cannabis consumption into your wellness routine? Jointly is here to help."

On the Jointly platform, consumers discover products based on authentic ratings from the Jointly community and track their own experiences to improve their results. "Cannabis isn't about 'getting high.' It's about living your best life, naturally. Whether it's to relax, sleep better, recover from exercise, focus, or energize the mind, Jointly helps you achieve the experience you're after," added Kooi.

Jointly's proprietary product database includes over 3,000 brands and 75,000 products. "We are building an industry-leading database of goal-specific product effectiveness ratings from enthusiastic, wellness-oriented cannabis consumers. This fundraise will help us improve our platform and reach more people," said Eric Gutshall, Co-Founder of Jointly.

Utilizing its unique data, Jointly is creating powerful tools for retailers to enhance the connection between budtenders, consumers, and the cannabis that they sell and consume.

About Jointly

Jointly is a cannabis wellness company powered by a proprietary data platform to help people reach their full potential. The company was created on the premise that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking a better you. It has the industry's first - and only - experience-based wellness app for purposeful cannabis consumption.

Cannabis wellness enthusiasts use the platform to track their experiences to improve their results. Their authentic, unbiased experiences create Jointly's trusted cannabis product ratings, setting the legal cannabis industry's first experience-based standard for product performance, taste, and aroma.

For additional information, visit jointlybetter.com and download the app for free on Apple / Google .

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of Jointly and is based on information currently available to Jointly and on assumptions that Jointly believes are reasonable. Such forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Jointly as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Jointly expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jointly