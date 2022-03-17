The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center Receives Funding from FY'22 Appropriations Bill

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is pleased to announce that Congress has passed the FY'22 appropriations bill increasing funding for the National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) by at least $500,000, which would allocate at least $9.2m for the coming year. Due to ongoing advocacy from the community, Congress included several of the Reeve Foundation's top priorities like funding for the NPRC, Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Model Systems, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DOD) research funding.

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation) (PRNewswire)

National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) Funding

Every year, funding the National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) is the top priority for the Reeve Foundation to continue to provide the vital resources and tools to our community; whether you are newly paralyzed or a caregiver looking to help a loved one, the Foundation is here to provide the information you need to navigate life after a spinal cord injury or paralysis.

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Model Systems

Working in coordination with United Spinal Association, the Reeve Foundation helped advocate for increased funding to Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Model Systems sponsored by the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR), has provided essential services for individuals from the moment of injury through their return to full participation in the community.

NIH and Research Funding

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Defense (DOD) invest in critical spinal cord injury and paralysis research. Every year, the Reeve Foundation advocates for funding for these agencies. Congress included a $2 billion increase in funding for the National Institutes of Health, bringing the total to $43,649,687,000.

"Our dedicated advocates have helped us educate Congress on the importance of the services offered by the Foundation," says Kim Beer, Director, Public Policy, Reeve Foundation. "We could not have achieved this without the help of the Reeve Foundation Regional Champions, who have held meetings with Congressional staff and sent 4,462 emails to House and Senate offices urging them to support the National Paralysis Resource Center. We will build on this momentum as we shift to focus to FY'23 appropriations and work to achieve more legislative wins this year."

If you are interested in joining our efforts, sign up to receive advocacy updates and join us for our next Regional Champions advocacy webinar on March 22 at 2 pm EST.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation